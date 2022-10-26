‘Survivor 43’: Breaking down the game and contestants as we head into the ‘merge’

After the shocking blindside of Geo Bustamante on the fifth episode of “Survivor 43,” viewers were blindsided themselves when the “Next time on Survivor” promo showed all three tribes coming together on the same beach and what looked like an upcoming challenge for a potential “merge.” It’s an odd and early turn of events since only five contestants have been eliminated, but fans can remember from watching the last two seasons that making the merge will not come easy to the players as they will likely have to earn their way to it by surviving at least a vote. With Season 43 no longer having the controversial hourglass twist and promising another game-changing twist to making the merge, it will be interesting to see what events will occur in the sixth episode. But now that the players have all come together, let’s break down the three tribes and the odds of the remaining 13 players’ likelihood to win to see what could happen in the next part of the game.

Starting with Baka, who hasn’t attended a tribal council since the premiere and is going in with the majority, Sami Layadi just edges out Owen Knight for third place in our predictions center with 11/2 odds of winning, where Owen follows with 6/1. Those two have been the only Baka members to have the full awareness of the tribe dynamics, with Owen straight in the middle between two duos and Sami working with Mike “Gabler” Gabler in an attempt to get out Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Jeanine Zheng, who both think Sami is aligned with them and have a false sense of security.

Gabler and Elie have not had the best looks, with major focus on their episodic feud, from Elie failing to trick Gabler into thinking his immunity idol is invalid while thinking she succeeded to Gabler putting palm fronds on her and the other tribe members to serve as blankets. Apart from that, Jeanine had a whirlwind episode where she found a Beware Advantage, got caught with Elie by Owen after they read it, got an idol, only to lose her vote when she risked it on the summit trip. Apart from that, she has not been featured much this season except when with Elie, which is why she is tied with Gabler for last place, while Elie narrowly inches above them with 78/1 odds, due to her narration and personal content.

Over to Coco where two episodes ago, they seemed to be invincible with challenges, suffered two consecutive immunity losses; the latter was due to the moronic decision by Ryan Medrano to single-handedly throw the last portion of challenge to try to get rid of Cassidy Clark, resulting in the blindside of his alliance member Geo, to Ryan’s surprise, hence his last placement of 100/1.

Cassidy has since maintained seventh place jumping to 22/1 odds, with a visible but somewhat uncertain presence as she was able to be on the right side of the numbers, however was referred to as “Lindsay 2.0” (Lindsay Carmine, whose paranoia over falsely thinking that she was the target got her voted out their last tribal council) by her alliance Karla Cruz Godoy and James Jones when it was revealed that Geo gained an advantage on the summit. Karla and James seem to be the pair calling the shots on Coco with Karla topping the winner odds with 31/10 due to her extensive strategic narration, while James, who has laid low most episodes, is behind Owen in fifth with 23/2 odds.

Finally with Vesi, not much happened in the previous episode other than Jesse Lopez risking and losing his vote at the summit, but there has been a lot of drama during the two times they went to tribal councils. While they seem to be a cohesive team, the interpersonal relationships still may be in question. Jesse and Dwight Moore were originally in an alliance they called the “island marriage” before Jesse voted out one of Dwight’s allies Justine Brennan, who was also Noelle Lambert‘s closest bond.

Jesse and Cody Assenmacher also have a tight alliance, even though it has been shown that Cody can be impulsive and is playing the game with much more assertiveness, such is the case when he successfully negotiated with Coco during a reward raid. Jesse serves as the strategic narrator for Vesi, making him second to Karla with 37/10 odds, and Cody is in sixth with 14/1. Noelle is right behind him just under Cassidy in eighth with 37/1 odds, while Dwight completes the four-way tie for last with Ryan, Jeanine and Gabler.

It is important to note with the upcoming coalescence of the tribes what may come into play. Jeanine, Karla and Cody all have idols from the Beware Advantages, while Gabler has an idol that can only be played at his next tribal council before it expires. Jeanine, along with Jesse, also has no vote at the next tribal, while Noelle has an advantage where she can steal a vote from her summit trip. Geo went home with the Knowledge is Power advantage after winning it against Jeanine and Jesse; time will tell if that will be reintroduced into the game. It will be interesting to see which tribes stick together and team up and who may split. Ryan may likely separate from Coco after being left out of the last vote while Baka has been set up as a ticking time bomb for multiple episodes, and is bound to blow up, despite going in with the majority of all three tribes.

