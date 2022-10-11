‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Baka is ‘the tribe to beat’ after winning fruit reward [WATCH]

During the third episode of “Survivor 43,” Baka won the combined immunity and reward challenge, but viewers didn’t see their reactions when they returned to camp to enjoy their fruits and tools. Until now. In the latest “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above), Jeanine Zheng, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Mike “Gabler” Gabler and Sami Layadi bond together as they salivate over their bananas, papayas, grapes, etc. Note that the fifth tribe member, Owen Knight, isn’t featured as he was embarking on his summit journey on another island.

The previously unseen moment takes place on Day 7 at the Baka beach, immediately after they won the challenge. Coco came in second place, which meant they also took home smaller baskets of fruits and tools. Vesi placed last, so they had to go to tribal council where they voted out Nneka Ejere.

“Where’s our food?” Elie asks as soon as she returns home. She then sees the fruit set-up and screams in pure joy. “Oh my gosh — congrats, everybody,” she expresses while smiling ear to ear.

Much of the clip focuses on Jeanine’s private confessional, who explains, “It feels amazing to win our second immunity challenge. And not only did we win immunity, but the reward is amazing. Honestly, I didn’t even notice the toolkit at first because I was all eyes on the fruit.”

The players toast their grapes together as Gabler exclaims, “Cheers! Oh my God, I’ve just been waiting for this thing for so long. I needed this so bad today.”

“Just the simple taste of a fruit, it like changes everything,” Jeanine tells the camera. “Because we have not been eating out here, so to have that as a reward, it is immediate and priceless fuel … I’m honestly feeling like the island groove is hitting a little bit and Baka has got a great jive. We’re definitely now putting Baka on the mark as the tribe to beat.”

Baka’s bonding moment took place after a drama-filled day in which Elie and Jeanine tried to trick Gabler into thinking his hidden immunity idol had expired, when in fact it hadn’t. Sami told Gabler the truth about the girls going through his bag to read the idol clue, and Gabler instantly felt betrayed.

