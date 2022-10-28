‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Baka tribe confused by tree mail message — ‘Did we make the merge?’ [WATCH]

During the sixth episode of “Survivor 43,” viewers saw how the Coco and Vesi tribes reacted to their tree mail messages telling them to “drop your buffs.” But what about Baka? CBS has now released a secret scene in which Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Jeanine Zheng read their parchment and react in understandable confusion. In fact, Gabler even asks what everyone at home was wondering: “Did we make the merge?” Watch the “Survivor 43” deleted scene video above.

The clip starts with Jeanine bringing the tree mail message to the group of three guys on the morning of Day 12. Elie is still sleeping, so they all go to the shelter to wake her up and read it together as a group.

“So this morning we wake up and we get a surprise early tree mail,” narrates Owen. “It’s like Christmas morning. So Jeanine comes around the corner, we end up running up to camp, ‘Elie! Elie! Wake up! Wake up!'”

Owen tells the others that his heart is “beating out of [his] chest,” as Jeanine reads the parchment aloud: “It’s Day 12 and the game is about to change. Drop your buffs! Your fellow castaways will be joining you soon.”

Baka’s tree mail obviously reads differently than Coco’s and Vesi’s, as those two tribes also received the following statement: “You have 10 minutes to collect your things. A boat is waiting for you to take you to your new home.” Baka was chosen by producers to be the beach where all of the players would live from here on out, so they got to welcome the castaways from Coco and Vesi, as we saw in the episode.

“What is happening? Is this the merge?” asks a confused Jeanine.

Gabler shares in her bemusement as he wonders, “Did we make the merge?”

Technically, everyone who survived the following night’s tribal council made the merge (so, everyone but Elie). Half of the contestants received their merge buffs after they won the challenge, which made them immune. The others got their buffs after they survived the vote. Remember, in this new era of “Survivor” you have to earn your way into the merge, as it’s no longer just given to you at a certain point in time.

