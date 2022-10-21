‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Cassidy is ‘staying calm under pressure’ by meditating at Coco beach [WATCH]

The fifth episode of “Survivor 43” was so jam-packed that there wasn’t enough time for CBS to show everything that happened on television. Luckily, the network has released two deleted scenes this week that viewers will undoubtedly enjoy. In one video (watch above), Cassidy Clark takes a moment to “stay calm” as she meditates on the Coco beach. In another video (click here to watch in a second article), Dwight Moore discusses how his Vesi tribe is “on a roll” and he predicts a “winning streak” in challenges going forward.

At the Coco camp, Cassidy’s name has been on the chopping block twice in a row now, but her strong alliance with Karla Cruz Godoy and James Jones has given them the numbers. So far they’ve voted out Lindsay Carmine and Geo Bustamante, both of whom were blindsided. The remaining player now on the outs is Ryan Medrano.

“I am really good at staying calm under pressure,” Cassidy explains in a confessional. “I think I have a pretty calm nature, but I can get excited, I can get riled up if I need to. I also know how to calm myself down and how to stay centered. I meditate a lot, I do yoga, so I have these tools that can really help me to like stay calm when everything else is in chaos. I’m like the eye of the storm.”

She also talks about how “breathing” techniques can fuel her mind and serve as an “immediate calming of your nervous system.” Cassidy adds, “You have to find those moments of quiet to be able to find that clarity … Through that clarity, I can start to take immediate action in whatever I need to do. The answers come when I get still.”

It’s possible Cassidy will need more meditation in her near future because there is a potential merge on the horizon. The preview trailer at the end of the fifth episode hinted that the Coco, Baka and Vesi tribes will come together in a merge, however we didn’t see host Jeff Probst saying the iconic “Drop your buffs” line. Also, usually the merge comes after six people have been voted out, but this time only five have been so far.

Find out what happens next when the sixth episode of “Survivor 43” airs Wednesday, October 26 on CBS.

