‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Dwight predicts a ‘winning streak’ for Vesi tribe [WATCH]

The fifth episode of “Survivor 43” was so jam-packed that there wasn’t enough time for CBS to show everything that happened on television. Luckily, the network has released two deleted scenes this week that viewers will undoubtedly enjoy. In one video (watch above), Dwight Moore discusses how his Vesi tribe is “on a roll” and he predicts a “winning streak” in challenges going forward. In another video (click here to watch in a second article), Cassidy Clark takes a moment to “stay calm” as she meditates on the Coco beach.

“This tribe ever since we voted out Nneka has been on a roll,” Dwight tells the camera. He’s referring to Nneka Ejere, the second of two Vesi tribe members voted out in a row after Justine Brennan. The four castaways who remain on the Vesi beach are Dwight, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert and Jesse Lopez.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

Dwight continues on, “We’ve gotten first place in two challenges back to back and I feel like we’re really on our way to win a third win in a row. I have no doubt in our challenge ability so far. We’ve been really clicking together well in every single challenge. We get up and we’re all hyped for these challenges coming up. We have key confidence going into them. So I feel really good about this tribe and I feel like this winning streak is about to take form.”

Also in the video clip, the Vesi tribe is ruminating over what the tree mail for the immunity challenge could possibly be referring to. The mention of a “gentle touch” leads them to believe they might be doing a ring toss, which Noelle says Cody “would be good at.” As we saw play out on TV, the immunity challenge actually involved a person rolling three balls up an incline and having them rest on a perch.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

In terms of tribe dynamics, Dwight and Jesse started out the game as rather close allies, but Dwight felt betrayed when Jesse went after Justine at their first tribal council. The following week, the guys came together to send home a weak person (Nneka) rather than a person they weren’t totally aligned with (Noelle). So are Dwight and Jesse back to being best buddies, or will they separate again? Stay tuned.

What Dwight doesn’t know is that there is very likely a merge coming during next week’s sixth episode. Typically the merge takes place after there have been six eliminations, but if rumors are true, this season’s merge will take place after only five.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.