‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Geo warns Ryan that he’s ‘showing off a little bit too much’ [WATCH]

The 43rd season of “Survivor” premiered earlier this week with an extended two-hour episode, but that simply wasn’t enough time to show you everything that happened on the island. Thus, CBS has released a “Survivor 43” deleted scene that focuses on Ryan Medrano, a 25-year-old warehouse associate from Texas who was born three months premature, and Geo Bustamante, a 36-year-old project manager from Hawaii. During the video clip (watch above), the guys are getting to know each other on Day 1 on the Coco beach.

While searching the jungle for papayas, Geo confirms that Ryan is his “number one” in the game. “I mean, I know right now we really need you so nobody’s gonna try and get rid of you — you’re the strongest person,” Geo flatly states, to which Ryan chuckles at his brutal honesty.

In a confessional, Ryan reveals how he told himself he would “push [his] boundaries” in the game. “I’m really gonna get out of my comfort zone. I have really held up my end. I’m setting up our shelter, climbing the coconut tree. And I do have an alliance.”

Geo then warns Ryan not to “show too much of what you can do, because you’re showing off a little bit too much. And everybody is looking at you like, ‘Oh my gosh, you do everything.'” Geo then reiterates that he wants to keep Ryan in the game because they need him to win physical challenges.

Ryan tells the camera, “I’m playing the game of ‘Survivor’ better than I personally think I would have. I’m really showing that I’m not scared to do what I need to do. And I feel great about my game.”

So far, the Coco tribe has avoided going to tribal council, as they shared in the first immunity challenge win with the Vesi tribe. The Baka tribe made the journey to tribal where they voted five-to-one to eliminate Morriah Young over Owen Knight.

