‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: James predicts ‘a war is about to start’ [WATCH]

Head up, “Survivor 43” fans. CBS has released a deleted scene that takes place on Night 13, shortly after Jeanine Zheng is seen freaking out over being left out of the loop over Elisabeth “Elie” Scott‘s elimination. In the extended clip (watch above at the 2:20 mark), James Jones whispers to Ryan Medrano, “To me, this vote wasn’t really like a line drawer.” By that, he means Elie’s ouster was a majority decision voted on by members of all three tribes — so no harm, no foul.

When James asks Ryan who he thinks will be going home next — remember, this is mere minutes after Elie was sent packing — Ryan shrugs him off and doesn’t answer. That prompts James to declare in a confessional, “Right now in this merge, people don’t want to choose battle lines. People are trying to find the numbers and the easiest path forward. And that easy path forward is to say we’re all kumbaya and figure out where the fault lines are later.”

James then tells Ryan, “I feel like we are the two biggest targets here. The second you go, I go. The second I go, you go … Truthfully, I think a war is about to start.” That’s when Ryan wholeheartedly agrees with his former Coco tribe mate. Notably, the two guys have voted together in three of the four tribal councils they’ve attended, with their only disagreement being in Episode 5 when James voted for Geo Bustamante and Ryan voted for Cassidy Clark.

“However, this game is about votes and it’s about numbers,” James tells the camera. “So it’s up to me to create some fault lines or they’re not gonna present themselves.” He ended up doing just that the next day, when he found the [possibly cursed] Knowledge is Power twist and spilled the beans to several people he trusted. That resulted in a mad dash at camp where people handed off their advantages to other people so James wouldn’t be able to steal them at tribal council.

Is James right that “a war is about to start”? Remember, his Knowledge is Power twist has already affected the game in an unexpected way: Jeanine Zheng lost her idol because she gave it to Dwight Moore to hold, who was then voted out. Oopsie!

