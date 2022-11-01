‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Noelle feels ‘lucky to be here’ after merge [WATCH]

When the three tribes came together as one on on the sixth episode of “Survivor 43,” confusion was in the air as no one was quite sure whether they had officially “merged.” In a new CBS deleted scene (watch above), Noelle Lambert lets it be known that she feels “lucky to be here,” no doubt referencing the fact that her name was written down at the last tribal council she attended.

“Day 13, halfway to go, and we still have no idea what’s coming next,” states the 26-year-old U.S. Paralympian from Manchester, N.H. At this stage in the game, all 13 remaining castaways were living on the same beach, but they hadn’t yet competed in the challenge that would determine who made the merge and who would go to purgatory, aka “mergatory.”

Noelle continues on, “It kinda is like, we’re all kumbaya, we’re all best friends, and now we know that someone’s going home tonight, especially after getting tree mail. So we know something big’s coming. It’s just, the anxiety, the excitement, the scared till you crap … it’s just so many emotions. You don’t know what to think but then you’re like, damn, I’m lucky to be here.”

Viewers saw what happened next, as Dwight Moore, Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Jeanine Zheng, Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy and Ryan Medrano (plus Noelle, who bet on them) won the challenge that earned them a ticket to the merge feast as well as safety at tribal council. The six players who lost that challenge were all eligible to be voted off at tribal council, with Elisabeth “Elie” Scott being ousted by a 7-2-1-1 vote over James Jones, Owen Knight and Cassidy Clark.

The tree mail for the season’s first combined challenge is read aloud by Cassidy in the deleted video. She declares, “As the stakes continue to rise, you’ll scrutinize everything you do. If you’re the one going home tonight, well, sorry for you.”

Find out how Elie’s elimination impacts the game when Season 43, Episode 7, titled “Bull in a China Shop,” airs November 2, 2022 on CBS.

