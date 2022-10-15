‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Owen is getting ‘a little tired’ of Gabler’s ‘fireside chats’ [WATCH]

During the fourth episode of “Survivor 43,” the Baka tribe appeared to be all kumbaya after winning the immunity challenge. However, as soon as Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Jeanine Zheng got back to camp, Mike “Gabler” Gabler started annoying them all with his latest pep talk. This moment wasn’t show on television, but CBS has now released it as a “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above).

“I for one am getting a little tired of the fireside chats with Papa Gabler,” Owen told the camera. “It’s like, we’re all adults here. We can have a conversation. But when it turns into a lecture? It’s not necessarily what I’m here for.” He added, “And I get it. He’s the oldest, he’s the wisest, he’s had the most life experience and that’s his paternal instinct. I don’t hold a grudge, but at the same time, it’s like, we get it.”

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

All the tribe wanted to do was celebrate their big victory, but Gabler instead took a moment to “bring up a couple things.” The heart valve specialist talked about how he works in a “team of awesome people” back home, and that they “rise up” when the poop hits the fan and that they are always “careful with language.” That apparently was a dig at Owen for what occurred at the immunity challenge, when he snapped at Gabler and Elie.

“We get back to camp and I’m about to apologize for losing my cool a little bit,” Owen explains in a private confessional. “[It was] heat of the moment stuff. We’re competitive people. We’ve talked about this as a tribe already. But before Sami and I could say anything, Gabler launches in to this diatribe about how we need to come together, he’s been in the operating room, we can’t talk to each other like that, we really need to move forward as a team and be cohesive.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

For his part, Gabler simply wanted the tribe to “do better” as a group. “So let’s think about how we want to communicate,” he said, “so that we are a better team and we can win like champions and feel good about it without having to have bad blood coming back here.”

That’s when Sami interjected, “You think there’s bad blood?” Gabler claimed there wasn’t, but that they can still start working together as a group, just as his hospital teams do when they’re operating.

This isn’t the first time Gabler has had issues with his Baka tribe members. When he found out that Elie and Jeanine went through his bag to determine whether his idol was still active, he saw it as an act of betrayal. The girls still aren’t aware that Sami told Gabler the truth about #baggate, so it’ll be interesting to see going forward how that knowledge affects the tribe, if at all.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.