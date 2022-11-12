‘Survivor 43’ deleted scene: Ryan reveals why he chose to fish instead of scramble for votes [WATCH]

Viewers of “Survivor 43” Episode 8 saw Ryan Medrano spending his time prior to tribal council fishing instead of scrambling for votes. As it turns out, he was completely unaware of the fact that he was *thisclose* to being voted out on Wednesday night. We now know a bit more about why the 25-year-old warehouse associate from El Paso, Texas chose to fish so much, as revealed in CBS’s “Survivor 43” deleted scene (watch above). And it’s all thanks to his late grandfather.

“I thought fish would be nice,” Ryan explains to the camera. “My muscles — I feel them fatiguing over the things we’ve eaten. We need protein, and fish is something that gets people excited.” After spending hours in the ocean, he was able to bring back 21 fish for his fellow tribe members to devour.

Ryan later talks about the emotional element that went into his decision to fish. “My grandfather was an excellent fisherman and I promised him before he passed away that I would take him fishing in the ocean,” he readily admits. “I didn’t get to fulfill that promise. So every time I go out there, I love the wildlife, I love the fish, but I feel like I’m there with my grandfather. And I think that’s why I have so much luck, because every time he’d cast, he’d catch a fish.”

While Ryan was out in the ocean, the four people on the bottom of the tribe — Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Jeanine Zheng and Noelle Lambert — did their best to try to switch the upcoming vote from Jeanine to Ryan. At one point they even had others like Sami Layadi, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy and James Jones on board. But in the end, Cody Assenmacher and Jesse Lopez thought it was best if the plan stayed the same, and so Jeanine was voted out by a 9-2 vote over Ryan. (The only two people to vote for Ryan were Jeanine and Cassidy.)

Usually on “Survivor,” the person who takes on the role of the provider is kept around so that the other players can enjoy the fruits of the labors. But perhaps they didn’t take Ryan’s efforts much into consideration this season because of the fact that host Jeff Probst offered the tribe a huge bag of rice at the immunity challenge. Because five people volunteered to sit out of the competition, they earned the bag, which holds enough rice to last for the next four days.

