‘Survivor 43’ episode 1 recap: Who was voted out in 2-hour season premiere, ‘LIVIN’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Wednesday night on CBS, Jeff Probst officially lit the torch on the 43rd season of “Survivor.” Just like the last two cycles, this year’s crop of 18 contestants have been divided into three tribes (Baka, Coco and Vesi) and come from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. In Wednesday’s two-hour premiere, viewers met the new castaways and found out who had the unfortunate title of being the first person voted off the island.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

BAKA TRIBE: Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young, Jeanine Zheng

COCO TRIBE: Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano

VESI TRIBE: Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In last season’s finale, the Top 5 competed in their last immunity challenges and attended their final tribal councils, with Lindsay Dolashewich placing fifth and Jonathan Young coming in fourth. The Final 3 then faced the jury with Romeo Escobar receiving zero votes, Mike Turner earning one vote and Maryanne Oketch claiming the other seven votes (and winning the $1 million check). But enough about last season — it’s time to start Season 43!

8:01 p.m. – The premiere kicked off in traditional fashion, with the hopefuls riding in on speed rafts and only some of them getting to introduce themselves to the audience. We heard from Ryan about being told he’d never walk, Nneka about growing up in Nigeria, Noelle the Paralympian record holder, Morriah the colorfully-dressed teacher, Sami the “energable” BYU student, Lindsay the superfan nurse, Karla who calls herself adaptable, Cody promising to play as hard as he can, Cassidy vowing to determine her own path, Elie the psychologist, and James who wants the game to be chaotic.

8:04 p.m. – When they finally made it to the beach they were already divided (and dressed accordingly) in their three tribes. A handful of the players talked to Jeff about their history with the show and how it’s always been a family dream to be on it. James recalled what it was like seeing Earl Cole win and the importance of seeing a person like him take the prize. And when Noelle talked about the show encouraging differences in people, everyone nodded their head in agreement. On that note, Jeff encouraged them all to “let go of expectation” and just play the game they want to.

8:10 p.m. – For the first challenge of the season, the tribes had two of their players retrieve heavy crates while two others went into the water to pull a boat back. The remaining two players had to stack the crates to form a cube in order to retrieve a flint from a high pole. The first tribe to grab the flint would win the mild reward of a pot, machete and flint. The losing tribes would head to their camps where another challenge awaits them in order to earn those supplies.

8:12 p.m. – The yellow Baka tribe and the red Vesi tribe were the first to finish the first stage, sending their second set of players into the water. Vesi managed to pull into a small lead after the second stage, but then all teams managed to get even in the third stage. James and Lindsay of Coco were the first to climb their box, but Lindsay struggled to get the flint off of the pole. Dwight on Vesi got up to apply some pressure to Lindsay and then using advice from his tribe on how to position the pole he managed to grab the flint and win the challenge!

8:20 p.m. – At the Vesi camp, Cody was thrilled to get the game started and provided ample energy to get his tribe excited about introducing themselves and telling their stories to each other. They quickly realized that despite being superfans, none of them had a clue how to go about building shelter for themselves. Dwight said his parents tried to get him practice building, but he didn’t.

8:23 p.m. – At the Baka and Coco camps, the tribes arrived with a decision to make between being Savvy or Sweat. In the Savvy task they’d do a brain teaser challenge as a tribe and in the Sweat task two of them could be separated for a physically daunting task. On Baka, Sami was eager to choose Sweat but Owen wanted to avoid that so the tribe decided to “win together or lose together” on Savvy. In that task they had four hours and only two official attempts to move two bones in a set of numbers in order to rearrange them into the largest possible number. At Coco, Ryan also was eager to do Sweat, but James did not want to do that. Because he felt bad about being a weak link earlier, Geo offered to do Sweat with him. In the task, Ryan and Geo were given four hours to dig within a square area to find their supplies.

8:28 p.m. – After making a plan for the dig using a grid, Ryan described how being born with mild cerebral palsy presented him with thought, speech and walking challenges growing up. But fighting through that as a kid taught him how to think differently. It turns out that his plan helped them discover their supplies in only 30 minutes of starting the dig! Back at Baka, Sami was disappointed that his tribe didn’t select Sweat because his plan going into the game was to play into the perceptions people will have of him, meaning he wanted to show off his physical strength in order to conceal his aptitude for puzzles longer. But he also wanted his tribe to get started off on the right foot, so he wasn’t shy about figuring out the puzzle. He showed them how they could take bones away from one of the zero pieces in order to turn them into two ones. They tried that strategy and it turns out to be correct! His strategy continued as the tribe got to work on their shelter, with him doing a brunt of the chopping and telling them that he’s 22 years old instead of the truth that he’s 19 years old.

8:36 p.m. – Learning from the other seasons that building an alliance early matters, Cody brought together Nneka and Jesse as a group of three. Their first thoughts were worry over how quickly Noelle and Justine were bonding and the fact that Justine is a salesperson was an easy path for Cody to pin a target on her back. What he left out was that he, too, is a salesperson. Later, Jesse had a conversation with Justine and realized that she and Noelle would also be open to pulling him in for an alliance.

8:40 p.m. – At Baka, Owen was getting exhausted by the shelter building and eager to start the strategy elements. Over the course of the day he managed to broach the topic with everyone one on one, but he kept running into a wall with each of them. If that was going to remain a trend with his tribe, he envisioned that they might have a hard time staying connected as a tribe later in the game. What Owen didn’t realize is that after Elie opened up about the death of her sister, a bond was formed among her, Morriah and Jeanine. The three women agreed to be a strong three that would play together as women.

8:43 p.m. – When it came to the Coco tribe, Cassidy had a plan of playing a sneaky and not loud game because she says “women can’t get away with that like men can.” She noticed that there are many loud voices on the tribe and so it will be easy for her to sit back in the shadows. Lindsay managed to bring Cassidy and Karla together to form an all-female alliance as well, but she knew they needed at least one more so she went to James to be that person. James was open to it because he knew it to be better to let others think they have the upper hand, saying he’s “the king” but wants to “look like the pawn.”

8:50 p.m. – As a pet cremator, Sami was comfortable in his fire skills and then proved them by quickly starting a fire with the flint. By this point at Baka, Gabler realized he was 20 years older than the rest of his tribe and so he’d need to connect on a personal level to the younger players as much as possible. He was able to bond with Elie over metal music and so they shook on being willing to work together, setting Gabler up as a possible fourth for the tribe’s all-female alliance.

8:52 p.m. – At Coco, Karla and Geo bonded over being gay people in the Latinx community, sharing stories about what it’s like presenting that identity to their conservative families. Geo said that he wants to play with his heart in an effort to connect with other people. Geo’s advances to Karla presented her with a way in to building an alliance with him and Ryan despite her other alliance with Lindsay, Cassidy and James. Karla did not expect to have so many options early on in the game, instead believing she’d be an early target, so she was excited to find herself in the middle.

8:55 p.m. – Jesse’s mission on the show was to represent for any kids at home thinking that they can’t make because of their circumstances. He shared his story about being in a gang and juvenile hall as a kid and then turning his life around to earning a PhD after studying at Berkeley and Duke. On his tribe was Justine who wanted to show something similar in that growing up as a tomboy she could show girls that women can do anything they put their minds to. Like, for instance, starting a fire for the tribe at the same time the men allowed their half-built shelter to collapse!

9:03 p.m. – Later in the day, boats arrived at the shores of each of the three beaches. A note came with the boat asking each tribe to select one player to leave with only one clue, that they’d return by the end of the day. Coco did a random number pick, resulting in Karla going on the journey. Baka did a random finger draw pick, resulting in Gabler getting to go. Vesi was the only tribe with a volunteer, allowing for Dwight to take the trip.

9:06 p.m. – On their trip, Karla, Gabler and Dwight were presented with a trek through the water to a giant rock where they’d be left with a group decision. At the rock there were three bags on a table, numbered one, two and three. The instructions asked them to decide if they’ll risk their vote for a chance at an advantage or play it safe by taking no risk. For any of them that risk their vote, only one of them would earn an advantage and the other two would lose their vote at their next Tribal Council. Anyone that chooses to risk, draws one of the three packages to see if they get an advantage. In this scenario, they’d all have to make their decisions secretly and then reveal in front of each other. In the reveal, Dwight and Gabler both risked their vote, but Karla did not. That meant Gabler and Dwight would both draw from the number two bag that contained one advantage and one lose your vote card–they each drew one and kept it hidden to be unveiled privately back at their own camps. Karla was happy with her decision, seeing the other two as being someone that lost a vote and the other as a threat to the rest of their tribe, suggesting that neither was likely to make the merge.

9:15 p.m. – Upon his return, Dwight decided the best strategy with the Vesi tribe would be to tell the truth about his journey. He fully explained the risk your vote/protect your vote scenario. Cody did not trust the story fully and then spread that skepticism with the other members of their tribe. Gabler also told Baka the honest tale of his journey, including the fact that he and Dwight both risked. When he went off to find out the result of the risk, Gabler screamed, a clear alert to the rest of his tribe that he won the advantage. He showed the idol, which would work for the first two tribal councils, to the rest of his tribe. Meanwhile, Dwight learned he lost and showed that he lost to the rest of his tribe, noting that it means Gabler won the advantage.

9:24 p.m. – For their first immunity challenge, the tribes raced through a series of obstacles the culminated in a ledge they’d need to lift each other over and then a balance beam. At the very end was a set of table mazes where the first tribe to arrive got to choose one of three, the second tribe to arrive got to choose from the remaining two and the last tribe had to take on the unchosen maze. Coco was the first to the ledge, but had trouble getting James up after he helped everyone else get up. Luckily Ryan was able to jump back down, lift James up and then jump up on his own.

9:29 p.m. – Coco maintained their lead through to the puzzle with Vesi arriving second and Baka last. Coco’s puzzle was known as the maze, Vesi’s the straight shot, and Baka’s the obstacle. Ryan and Lindsay for Coco managed to get all three of their balls locked in before either of the other tribes could get one in. Sami and Gabler were not working well together on Baka, making room for Noelle and Jesse at Vesi to find a strategy that gave them two balls in. With Sami telling Gabler to stop fighting with him, Vesi landed their third ball and earned the second immunity idol, sending Baka to the first Tribal Council.

9:39 p.m. – Gabler took accountability for his contributions to Baka’s loss. Back at camp he opened up about the goals he had for the game, noting that he already achieved one by earning a hidden idol. Then he declared that he wouldn’t be using his idol that night and would instead play his shot in the dark advantage as a way of owning up to the fact that he should be at risk based on his challenge performance. His tribe was shocked, but urged him to pause so that they could reconvene and strategize. Elie did not want to vote Gabler out because of the work he does around camp and so she, Owen and Gabler discussed targeting Morriah instead.

9:41 p.m. – While Elie was trying to rally Jeanine to their side, using strength as an argument to go back on their word to Morriah, Morriah was talking to Sami about how they wouldn’t vote for one another. Sami said “in a perfect world” it would be Owen going home because he’s the one he’s talked to the least. They went to Elie and Jeanine with the option of going for Owen because the risk of going for Gabler was too high and so it put Elie and Jeanine in the middle. Privately, Morriah showed Elie and Jeanine how if they vote Owen out it means that they’ll have the easy majority as women over the other two men. That spoke to Jeanine who saw a different future with Elie’s plan where they’d be the minority to the three guys if/when they return to Tribal Council.

9:50 p.m. – At Tribal Council, Sami told Jeff about how harmonious they were in the first few days of the game. Jeff was shocked to hear that the amount of strategy they got up to was to agree to be a final six together, including a “supposed to win today” comment from Gabler. Elie described her perspective that trust and bonds matter in the game more than who didn’t perform the best at challenges, contradicting what she was saying about maintaining strength all day at camp.

9:55 p.m. – True to his word, Gabler did not use his idol but he also didn’t play his shot in the dark. Jeff read the votes: Morriah, Owen, Morriah, Morriah, Morriah. That was enough to send Morriah home, meaning Elie and Jeanine decided to go for strength rather than basing it on gender divisions for future planning.

