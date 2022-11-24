‘Survivor 43’ episode 10 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Get That Money, Baby’? [LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s double elimination of James Jones and Ryan Medrano from “Survivor 43,” only eight players remained in the running to win the $1 million grand prize. The four who came together to oust James were Karla Cruz Godoy, Noelle Lambert, Owen Knight and Sami Layadi, and the four who wrote down Ryan’s name were Cassidy Clark, Cody Assenmacher, Mike Gabler and Jesse Lopez. By the end of the episode, who had their torch snuffed by Jeff Probst?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor 43" Episode 10 recap/live blog of "Get That Money, Baby" to find out what happened Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the ninth episode, Jeff surprised the Top 10 by telling them there would be two immunity necklaces and two eliminations. Karla and Cody won the endurance challenge for their teams, and then both groups went to separate beaches to start strategizing. Karla’s group was going to send home Owen, but there was a last-minute switch that resulted in James going home instead (with the Knowledge Is Power advantage in his pocket). At Cody’s camp, the group voted out Ryan despite his talent of keeping them fed with fish. Who will be going home tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Following the James vote, Karla realized that it was the first time she had been left out of the ultimate plan. Sami did loop her in at the very last minute, and so she was able to vote with them, but it was telling for her that the plan was orchestrated outside of her involvement. When the other group of four returned, the first four learned that Ryan was voted out and Jesse was confident that he was positioned right in the middle with good relationships with Owen and Noelle on one side and Karla and Cassidy on the other.

8:03 p.m. – For their next challenge, the eight competed for reward as individuals to dizzy themselves and then traverse an obstacle course and win a pizza and dessert meal with a comfortable overnight stay to follow. Owen got off to an early lead by getting over the cargo net first, but then lost ground to Cody on the balance beam. Cassidy and Karla passed Cody in the knot untying section to begin tossing their bag to the platform first. As the rest of the players continued to work on the bag toss, Noelle struggled to get across the balance beam, but eventually finished it to equalize at the bag toss. Then, with the least time at the toss, Noelle was the first player to land her bag and won the challenge! As the winner, Noelle got to bring three people to join her. She picked Sami first, Jesse second, and Owen third.

8:16 p.m. – At their reward sanctuary, the four on the reward got to read letters from home that served as reminders for what they left behind and who they’re enduring the game on behalf of. Sami was the first to talk strategy, telling the others that he’s voting Cassidy out next and he’s not going back on his word. Noelle had already clocked Sami as a flip-flopper and this reward was an opportunity to make him feel safe. Owen raised the idea of splitting votes between Cassidy and Karla so that they can get a strategic threat out of the game.

8:20 p.m. – Back at camp, Cody was eager to bond with Gabler, Karla and Cassidy and introduced the topic of looking at Owen and Sami as the next targets. Cassidy pulled Cody aside later in a move to get him on side against the momentum that Noelle is building. Gabler told Karla and Cassidy that he sees Noelle as a hero within the game and was unwilling to clearly say he’d vote her out.

8:27 p.m. – For the immunity challenge the next morning, Jeff presented them with the classic balancing house of a cards game. With one hand they’d balance a platform upon which they’d have to build a house of cards of a certain height with their other hand. Only 15 minutes into the challenge, Cassidy, Owen and Karla had reached a good height, but then all three of them dropped their stacks and the challenge was wide open again. It took until the 28th minute for Cassidy to get into a position to win again, followed by Sami and Karla this time. With seemingly only one tile left to reach the top, Karla dropped her stack, leaving room for Cassidy to inch her way to the top by doing simple horizontal stacks. That strategy played out for Cassidy and she managed to earn the win!

8:39 p.m. – Cassidy’s win put a “hiccup” in Noelle’s plan to split between Cassidy and Karla. Gabler told Noelle that Cassidy and Karla were in fact going after her this week and assured her that Cody and Jesse would be willing to vote with them. Jesse went to Cody with the plan he heard at the reward and they debated which side of the fence to fall on this week. Jesse pointed out that every time they’ve taken out one of Noelle’s “number one” she’s come back the next week with a new number one. They ultimately decided on a plan to blindside Noelle, but with a plan: 1. “have a cover story” to split the votes between Karla and Sami; 2. “throw the fall guy under the bus” by telling Noelle of Sami’s plan to take a shot at her; 3. “backup plan” by using Gabler as another middle man to vote with him and Cody against Noelle.

8:45 p.m. – After his conversation with Jesse, Gabler went to Karla to say that Jesse and Cody are “running the show” and they need to put a stop to that. Gabler was in a new position to potentially make a move with Cody and Jesse or against them, but it sounded like he was ready to involve Karla in whatever his final plan would be.

8:50 p.m. – Jeff opened tribal council with looking back on Noelle’s epic reward challenge win and how inspirational it was to see her overcome her physical disability on a balance beam that seemed impossible for her to accomplish. Gabler said that he thinks he knows how the vote is going to pan out, but admitted that there’s a lot going on and anything could happen. Cody said that throughout the day conversations are shifting and it impacts how much you trust someone at any given point.

8:56 p.m. – Once again no advantages or idols were played and so Jeff read the votes: Karla, Noelle, Sami, Karla, Noelle, Noelle, Noelle. The votes to eliminate Noelle were from Jesse, Cody, Cassidy, Gabler and Karla. Owen and Sami voted for Karla and Noelle voted for Sami.

NEXT TIME: Gabler propositions Owen with a plan “to get to final three” and the final seven have to hold their breath for immunity.

