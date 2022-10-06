‘Survivor 43’ episode 3 recap: Who was voted out in ‘I’ll Sign The Divorce Papers’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the first two “Survivor 43” eliminations of Morriah Young from Baka and Justine Brennan from Vesi, Coco was at an obvious numbers advantage as they still had their original six tribe members. Heading into the third episode, winning was imperative for the blue team so they could keep their numbers intact. So which tribe won the third immunity challenge, and which castaway ended up having their torch snuffed by Jeff Probst?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 43” Episode 3 recap/live blog of “I’ll Sign The Divorce Papers” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

BAKA TRIBE (Yellow): Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Jeanine Zheng

COCO TRIBE (Blue): Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano

VESI TRIBE (Red): Cody Assenmacher, Nneka Ejere, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the second episode, Baka and Coco both shared in wins for the combined reward/immunity challenge, which meant Vesi had to attend their first tribal council. There was an extra layer of drama for Vesi since Dwight had lost his vote at the risk/reward summit, and Cody lost his vote by opening the Beware Advantage. However, Cody was able to convince all of his tribe mates to give him their bag beads, so he earned his vote back (plus an immunity bracelet) just in time. The players then voted 3–1–1 to send home Justine over Nneka and Cody, so she had her torch snuffed. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Following Justine’s boot, the Vesi tribe was left splintered with Noelle and Dwight feeling on the outs, particularly with Jesse who they trusted to vote with them against Nneka. What they didn’t know is that Cody on the other side now has a full-fledged immunity idol hidden from them and not Nneka and Jesse. Dwight felt “woken up to the type of game Jesse’s playing” with the assumption being that he and Noelle might be willing to pull a move against Jesse if presented with the opportunity.

8:03 p.m. – At Baka, Elie was getting worried about Gabler’s worth at camp because of “babying” she felt was needed in order to help him manage food deprivation and lowered energy levels. Elie wants to get rid of Gabler at their next tribal, but needed to know if he knows his idol is still valid for their next vote. To figure out how to deal with him, she devised a plan to speak to him in a way that would suggest they don’t know he can still using it. In voicing that to Sami, Elie made a mistake in thinking he’s with her and not Gabler, but he went straight to Gabler to inform him of Elie’s deception. In this instance, Sami outsmarted Elie with Gabler in order to allow Elie to believe she knows more than them, but they now can anticipate her next move and how they can target her for elimination. That being said, no one was aware that Owen was actually playing in the middle, knowing of Elie and Jeanine’s anti-Gabler plans and also of Sami and Gabler’s anti-Elie plans.

8:08 p.m. – And at Coco, talk of hidden immunity idols came to a head with everyone wondering when would be the right time to go exploring for them. Though James proposed the idea of searching, it was Karla that first found the opportunity to actually do it. With three away fishing and one preparing to nap, Karla went off to look and came across the Beware Advantage. Knowing the complication of such a prize, Karla made the rare decision to leave it be and not accept the risk of what it could present.

8:14 p.m. – Back at Vesi, Nneka opened up to her tribe about her goal and involvement with giving back to Nigeria. She also explained how she takes inspiration from that community that never lost hope after devastating events and how that translates to her drive and ability to focus on taking care of her own task at hand.

8:16 p.m. – Still unsure about her decision to leave the Beware Advantage, Karla probed James for what he would have done if presented one and he basically convinced her that she should reconsider because the game is about taking the risk. She went off to “get more water” and claimed the prize she previously left behind. As with Cody, her Beware task was to obtain the beads from her tribe mates and until she does she won’t have a vote at their next tribal. First she went to James with the story of wanting to recreate the bracelet they made for his birthday by making a necklace for her wife. He obliged his bead and then Geo could be convinced to give up his bead after she agreed to trade a whole string of beads to him. Next she offered a single earring to both Lindsay and Cassidy as a barter and got their beads. Her last attempt was with Ryan who was already attached to his bead and offered to switch socks with her, so she quickly appealed to his desire to get turquoise stuff for his girlfriend by offering her own turquoise in a swap for his bead. With that she successfully got all the beads and almost immediately reclaimed her vote. It was a moment of triumph and a confidence boost for someone who originally hesitated to take a big risk.

8:25 p.m. – For the next challenge, the three tribes competed for two spots at immunity and the reward of a big or small toolbox and basket of fruit. To win they’d have to designate three players to dive in a water obstacle course and two to finish off by completing a puzzle. All three tribes finished the first stage of the challenge almost evenly so it all came down to the puzzle. Jesse and Nneka took an early lead for Vesi with the puzzle, but then Elie and Jeanine got into a groove to catch up, leaving Coco behind. Oddly, Nneka and Jesse froze up and slowed down, making room for Baka to take the first spot in the win. With Vesi continuously looking over at the other tribes’ progress, James and Lindsay at Coco took advantage and assembled their puzzle to completion to claim the second immunity and reward. That left Vesi as the losing tribe for the second time in a row.

8:32 p.m. – In addition to finishing first, Baka got to choose a person from Vesi and Coco to “go on a journey.” They chose Noelle and James, and then selected Owen from their own tribe to join them.

8:38 p.m. – Nneka was ready to take accountability for Vesi’s loss because of how she and Jesse flopped on the puzzle, but it started to hit home for her and a tribe that felt so aligned on a personal level. Nneka told Dwight she doesn’t want to vote anyone out, brining her to tears. She felt inspired by Noelle and feels like she let them all down by putting them in this position. At the same time, Cody and Jesse put their heads together on the need to keep the tribe strong, positioning them possibly to vote out their loyal ally Nneka in order to keep Noelle around for high performance at challenges. The thought of voting Nneka out was deeply personal for Jesse who felt a connection to Nneka through memories of his mom who has passed away.

8:42 p.m. – Meanwhile on the journey, Noelle was open with James and Owen about her vulnerability at tribal because she was on the outs in the previous vote. She appealed to their sense of future loyalty by committing to working with them post-merge if they would allow her to gain the advantage. Luckily neither James nor Owen wanted to risk their votes or take on the heat of having an advantage so they willingly took no risk and allowed Noelle to be the only one with an advantage. It was an oddly easy display of trust building among strangers and James hoped that she’d use it to make a big move and take out a major threat at their camp.

8:45 p.m. – Back at camp, Dwight was gearing up for the possibility of voting Jesse out, hoping that Noelle would have gained an advantage to help them achieve that. When Noelle came back she told them she just wanted to play it safe and not lose her vote, convincing them they didn’t earn any advantage. She did choose to be honest with Dwight though, revealing that she obtained a Steal-a-Vote which could put them in a spot to have the majority they’d need to take control of this tribal over Nneka, Cody and Jesse.

8:51 p.m. – At Tribal Council, Jeff wanted to know how they squandered their initial lead on the puzzle. Nneka and Jesse took ownership by admitting to caving to the pressure and intimidation of being in the situation and getting frazzled. Nneka got emotional again when speaking to the reality of having to vote someone out that they have personal connections with. As is typical for tribes, the decision would come down to the balance of strength and loyalty and determining which path they want to follow as a group. Noelle felt on the bottom already and then was sent away from the tribe which put her in a vulnerable position, but she committed to the “heart and soul” she brings to challenges. When asked about their individual certainty about how the vote would go, they all said 9 or 10 out of 10 except Noelle who said 5.

8:57 p.m. – With no one opting to use an idol or advantage, Jeff read the votes: Noelle, Nneka, Nneka, Nneka. With that, the four unanimously agreed on strength over original alliance and ousted Nneka from the game.

NEXT TIME: One tribe earns the opportunity to steal from another camp and, from the sounds of it, is not shy about getting cutthroat, setting the stage for “tribal war.”

