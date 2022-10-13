‘Survivor 43’ episode 4 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Show No Mercy’? [LIVE BLOG]

Following the elimination of Nneka Ejere from “Survivor 43,” Vesi found themselves at the bottom of the numbers as they only had four tribe members remaining, compared to five for Baka and six for Coco. So which tribe won the fourth immunity challenge on Wednesday night, and which castaway ended up having their torch snuffed by Jeff Probst at tribal council?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor 43" Episode 4 recap/live blog of "Show No Mercy" to find out what happened Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

BAKA TRIBE (Yellow): Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Jeanine Zheng

COCO TRIBE (Blue): Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano

VESI TRIBE (Red): Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the third episode, Baka and Coco won the combined immunity/reward challenge, which kept them safe at tribal council. James (Coco), Noelle (Vesi) and Owen (Baka) went on a summit journey where Noelle won the ability to steal a vote. Prior to attending their second tribal in a row, Jesse and Cody had to decide whether to vote out a physically weak player (Nneka) or a non-ally (Noelle). Ultimately, they decided to say goodbye to Nneka. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Following Vesi’s second tribal council, Cody was in low spirits for voting out someone who had committed herself to an alliance with him on top of the fact that they’re now the smallest of the three tribes with no fire and no food. Meanwhile, Gabler continued to annoy his tribunates at Baka with his lack of awareness about how his personality is rubbing them the wrong way. Elie and Gabler were the biggest personality clash at camp, underscored by Gabler’s knowledge that she had gone through his bag without his permission last week.

8:04 p.m. – For their next challenge, Jeff had the tribes run an obstacle course including a block toss, a balancing walk and a bag-to-target toss. The battle was winner-take-all for the reward of fresh fish delivered to camp and the right to go to one of the other two camps with the mission of stealing one item. For this challenge, Coco sat out James and Lindsay and Baka sat out Elie, leaving each tribe with four competing. Cody got Vesi out to a quick start by finishing the block toss first, well ahead of a struggling Ryan at Coco and Sami at Baka who was only a tad bit behind. Cody kept it up in the second stage of the challenge by getting through the balancing walk before Ryan even finished stage one. By the time Baka caught up to the third stage, Noelle and Jesse already had two bags landed for Vesi. As Dwight struggled to land Vesi’s third, both Baka and Coco got one bag landed, but then Dwight finally landed the third and won reward for Vesi!

8:10 p.m. – Prior to going on their raid, Noelle clarified with Jeff that they could trade their new reward with a previous reward if they want (and still keep the camp raid). Her thought process was that they don’t have any flint (and can’t steal flint) to start a fire, so they wouldn’t be able to cook the fish anyway. And so, Vesi traded in their 10 fish for a basket of fruit from a previous reward challenge.

8:14 p.m. – Thinking about the raid, Vesi strategized about what their approach and goal should be. They chose Cody as the member to execute the raid and flagged Baka as the camp to go to for the fishing gear. On the other hand, they considered taking a jab at Coco because they have yet to lose a challenge and are easily the strongest of the three tribes. Vesi diverged on how “hard” they should go against the other tribes with Cody thinking they should take a machete in order to “close the gap” by removing their most important tool.

8:18 p.m. – Sure enough, Cody arrived on the Coco beach to raid their camp. Coco knew immediately that it meant they wanted to take something from the largest tribe. Cody was not shy about telling them he came for their machete and that it was clearly only strategy to knock them down a peg. Afraid of losing their machete, Coco quickly started offering up many other things instead. By the end of negotiations, Cody was able to get their scuba gear and some limes and roots for food. After Cody left, Karla was left with the impression that they got played and Cody managed to leave with more than he came for.

8:26 p.m. – For the immunity challenge, the three tribes competed in another obstacle course. This time they had to knock around heavy sand bags then drag bags of heavy puzzle pieces under a net and then assemble them into a square puzzle. After that they had to take the same puzzle pieces up a cargo net and reassemble them into a triable puzzle. For this challenge, Coco sat out Geo and Cassidy and Baka sat out Jeanine.

8:28 p.m. – By the end of the first stage, all three tribes were basically even, but it was Baka that managed to come out of the net crawl with all four of their puzzle bags first. Baka finished the square puzzle first, quickly knocking it down so that the other two tribes couldn’t copy and proceeded to the cargo climb. Vesi was the second tribe to assemble the square and caught up to a slow-climbing Baka. Miraculously, Coco managed to figure out the puzzle and then quickly got up the net to break even with the other two tribes for the final puzzle. Still, Vesi found the shape of the triangle first to win the challenge! Then, as a clear sign of throwing Coco under the bus, Noelle worked with Baka to tell them how to assemble the puzzle so that they could claim the second immunity and send Coco to tribal council.

8:40 p.m. – Faced with their first trip to tribal council, Coco got to strategizing for the first time in the game. Geo’s aim for the vote was to get rid of Cassidy, confident that he’d be able to rally the votes to do so. Geo didn’t know it, but Cassidy was feeling some type of way about Geo as well and had the goal of getting him out. Cassidy, Lindsay and Karla all felt like Geo was playing a “I call the shots game” and were aligned to take him out. They thought they would have James as their fourth vote for majority, but Lindsay remained paranoid that something wasn’t right around camp. She was paranoid that Ryan wouldn’t strategize with her and that it was a sign that people were lying to her and she was the one receiving votes. Karla asked James about Lindsay’s paranoia and suggested that it’s not a good sign for the future. Wanting to keep Lindsay calm, James tried to temper Lindsay’s paranoia, but she was reluctant to believe that she wasn’t the target.

8:50 p.m. – At tribal, Ryan presented himself as the caretaker of the tribe, telling Jeff that he wants to provide and has worked hard to fish and climb trees for food. Lindsay’s paranoia quickly took center stage when she asked openly for Ryan and Geo to explain why they didn’t feel it was necessary to have strategic conversations with her. Karla said that there was scrambling and a lot of “fact-checking” conversations against other conversations to figure out who was telling the truth and which direction they were going. Lindsay’s point was that paranoia comes from constantly going back and forth into different conversations after just solidifying a plan in a previous one.

8:56 p.m. – With the votes cast and no one opting to play an idol or advantage, Jeff read the votes: Cassidy, Geo, Lindsay, Lindsay, Lindsay. By a vote of 4-1-1, Lindsay became the fourth person eliminated from the game.

NEXT TIME: Cassidy is on the outs at Coco and Jesse, Jeanine and Geo go on the next journey.

Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.