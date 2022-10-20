‘Survivor 43’ episode 5 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Stop With All the Niceness’? [LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s elimination of Lindsay Carmine from “Survivor 43,” only 14 players remained in the running to win the $1 million grand prize — five on Baka, five on Coco, four on Vesi. In Wednesday’s fifth episode, one more castaway had their torch snuffed by Jeff Probst at tribal council, but who was it?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor 43" Episode 5 recap/live blog of "Stop With All the Niceness" to find out what happened Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

BAKA TRIBE (Yellow): Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Jeanine Zheng

COCO TRIBE (Blue): Geo Bustamante, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano

VESI TRIBE (Red): Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore

8:00 p.m. – "Previously on 'Survivor'!"

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the fourth episode, Vesi won reward and earned the right to steal an item from another camp. Cody was sent on the mission and he used the fear of stealing Coco’s machete to instead acquire multiple food items from them. Later, Vesi and Baka both won immunity, which sent Coco to tribal council for the first time. Despite the girls and James having an alliance, they decided to turn on Lindsay because she was too paranoid to work with. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Coco’s first trip to tribal council left Cassidy reeling, wanting to know who in the group didn’t go with Lindsay and voted for her instead. Geo was willing to admit to it, but told Cassidy that Ryan came up with an idea to throw one vote on Cassidy in case information was being passed to Lindsay. The admission gave Cassidy the confirmation that Ryan and Geo are working together and assurance that she needs to stick with Karla and James with her in the majority.

8:03 p.m. – The next morning, Elie and Jeanine were on the hunt for a hidden immunity idol. They chose a unique tree as a point of interest and sure enough Jeanine found their camp’s Beware Advantage nestled between its trunks covered in ants. Deciding to open it, Jeanine was put in the position of having to obtain the beads from her tribe mates, but while the two of them discussed the best approach, Owen walked within earshot just as Elie was saying they shouldn’t tell him about it. The surprise forced their hands and they had to involve Owen in the plan. Owen was not working with them, but was happy that it gave him the opportunity to prove his trust to them in case he decides to work with them in the future.

8:07 p.m. – Later, Elie went to Sami with the news, but she wasn’t aware that Sami was actively working against Elie and Jeanine. By filling in the two guys, Jeanine was able to get beads from Elie, Sami and Owen very easily, and after a slight bit of negotiation, was able to acquire Gabler’s as well. Only after Gabler gave Jeanine his bead was Sami able to finally confide in Gabler what Elie told them. Thought they lamented that they just put a hidden idol in Jeanine’s hands, the two of them now had information that they could use to maneuver around Jeanine in the future.

8:15 p.m. – For this week’s challenge, Jeff combined reward and immunity once again into an obstacle course. At stake was a tarp for the first two teams to finish and a trip to tribal council for the tribe that finished last. The four members of each tribe had to carry buckets of water over a netted teeter-totter in order to weigh down a gate that lead to the final stage, a ramp requiring them to roll three balls up to a perch on top. Baka sat Gabler out and Coco sat Karla out to even up the tribes.

8:17 p.m. – In the challenge, Ryan got Coco off to a strong start, followed by Cody leading Vesi and the members of Baka trailing. Coco reached the ball ramp first with Ryan rolling the balls. By the time Vesi and Baka made it to the ramp, Ryan had still not landed a ball, evening out the challenge. Ryan was the first to eventually land a ball, followed by Dwight for Vesi with his first and then Sami for Baka’s first. Sami couldn’t get his second to stick at the top just as Ryan and Dwight both landed their second. Dwight had no trouble landing his third, securing immunity and a large tarp for Vesi. After Sami got his second, Ryan rolled a ball up and haphazardly knocked his other two balls off, putting them way behind. It was no matter anyway because Sami landed Baka’s third ball just then and took the small tarp and immunity for themselves.

8:22 p.m. – As the winners, Vesi got to send a member of each tribe to go on a journey. They chose Geo from Coco and Jeanine from Baka, then added Jesse from their own tribe to join them. On their way out from the challenge, Ryan admitted to the camera that he actually knocked the balls off on purpose, throwing the challenge in order to have the chance to vote Cassidy out.

8:28 p.m. – Back at camp, Ryan was so sure that the tribe was aligned to vote Cassidy out that he took the position of making everyone believe he thought he was going home. Cassidy was shocked that Ryan felt so comfortable and didn’t quite understand it, but James and Karla wanted to vote Geo out. Cassidy’s point to them was that Geo could return with an advantage or idol and use it on himself, sending Cassidy home instead.

8:31 p.m. – On the journey, Geo tried to make Jeanine and Jesse feel like he was scared of his position in the game and said that he’d for sure be taking the risk for the advantage. Unfortunately for Geo, neither of them were swayed and decided to play hard as well, resulting in all three of them choosing to risk their vote. They each drew their fate from the bag, with only one of them earning an advantage and the other two losing their next vote at tribal council.

8:40 p.m. – Back at their camps, Jesse was honest with his tribe and opened his shell in front of everyone – he did not pick the advantage and lost his vote. Jeanine returned to find her tribe sleeping, and so she opened hers away from them to learn that she, too, missed out on the advantage and lost her vote. She returned to the tent and re-opened it among everyone to reveal that she lost her vote. Sami thought it was an odd choice for Jeanine to make risking her vote in order to get a second advantage. From his point of view, she was only showing her cards as a player that will do anything to win.

8:42 p.m. – Geo took a different approach at the Coco beach. He told the tribe that he protected his vote in order to prevent Cassidy from knowing that he may have lost his vote. Geo believed the others were all on the same page about voting Cassidy out, and because he feels safe with Karla he told her that he risked his vote for an advantage. He opened it for the first time in front of her, revealing that he won the Knowledge Is Power advantage. With that power he could steal an advantage or idol from another player, which put Karla (an idol holder) on edge and with no choice but to consider voting Geo out in order to protect her own advantage in the game. Karla returned to James and Cassidy to decide that they have to take the shot at Geo. Cassidy was nervous about that decision, teetering on a similar sense of paranoia that caused Karla and James to turn against Lindsay last week. They started to consider voting Cassidy out instead.

8:51 p.m. – At tribal council, Jeff talked the tribe through the topic of momentum and how they had it at the beginning, but are now in a position where they’ve lost two challenges in a row. Ryan admitted to “dropping the ball” in the challenge and how he was open around camp that he was to blame and would understand if they vote him out. Karla offered that Ryan was actually making them consider taking the easy vote by voting him out because he’d be okay with it, but Geo countered that he’s still uneasy about the vote because he was away from camp.

8:56 p.m. – With the votes cast and none of them using an advantage or an idol, Jeff read the votes: Cassidy, Cassidy, Geo, Geo, Geo. The result was a blindside for Geo and Ryan and confirmation that Karla and James were choosing to stay loyal with Cassidy than go with the cockier players on their tribe.

NEXT TIME: It’s the meeeerrrrrge with “one final twist.”

