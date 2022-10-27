‘Survivor 43’ episode 6 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Mergatory’? [LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s elimination of Geo Bustamante from “Survivor 43,” only 13 players remained in the running to win the $1 million grand prize — five on Baka, four on Coco, four on Vesi. However, at the start of Wednesday’s sixth episode, the game was shaken up by the promise of a merge. After all the dust had settled, who ended up having their torch snuffed by Jeff Probst at tribal council?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 43” Episode 6 recap/live blog of “Mergatory” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

BAKA TRIBE (Yellow): Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Jeanine Zheng

COCO TRIBE (Blue): Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano

VESI TRIBE (Red): Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the fifth episode, Vesi and Baka won reward/immunity, which meant Coco had to go to their second tribal in a row. Prior to the vote, Geo (Coco), Jeanine (Baka) and Jesse (Vesi) went on the risk/reward summit where Geo ended up earning the Knowledge Is Power advantage. Unfortunately, he told Karla about his secret, and since she had an idol in her pocket, she decided to flip the vote from Ryan to Geo, and he was sent packing. How will tonight’s merge shake up the game?

8:01 p.m. – The next morning began with the tribes receiving Tree Mail indicating that they’ll be merging with the other tribes. At Coco, Karla was hesitant to buy that it would be a traditional merge, having seen how seasons 41 and 42 played out. Ryan was blindsided the previous night by the rest of Coco, so he described being a “free agent” now, willing to tell others that he’s on the outs and he can be a vote for any faction needing him as a number.

8:02 p.m. – The tribes gathered at Baka beach, where Coco and Vesi were greeted by the five remaining players of the yellow tribe. Left to mingle for a while, the group of players contemplated when the merge would become official because they weren’t given a feast or new buffs yet. Noelle (Vesi) used the time to disclose to Owen (Baka) that she has a steal a vote advantage and that Jesse (Vesi) can’t vote at the next tribal council. That was useful information considering he’s already aware that Gabler (Baka) has an idol good for the next tribal council and Jeanine (Baka) has an idol, but can’t vote. The piece he did not know was that Karla found the idol at Coco and Cody found the idol at Vesi.

8:04 p.m. – Still talking, Noelle described Cody’s antics to Elie and mentioned how he got all of their beads to put on a hat at one of their tribal councils. Noelle could not be aware that what she was telling Elie was that Cody has the Vesi idol because Elie knows what the beads were for. Elie went straight to Jeanine with that information and they decided they should attempt to join with Vesi to form a super alliance over Coco.

8:06 p.m. – At the site of the next challenge, the players were presented with a two-team course. Jeff explained that they’re “no longer in the tribe stage of the game,” but that they’re at the threshold of the transition. For the challenge, the two teams of six would run a physically demanding obstacle course requiring them to work together on pushing a heavy sled and completing a heavy puzzle. The winners would earn the merge feast and all be immune at the next tribal council. Jeff also made it clear that the immunity and feast will not be taken away this season and that the winning team will also vote at the next tribal council. Because there were 13 of them, one player drew a gray rock requiring them to predict the winning side and receive the result of that team without competing alongside them.

8:13 p.m. – Noelle drew the gray rock. The red team was Owen, James, Sami, Cody, Elie and Cassidy (three Baka, two Coco, one Vesi). The blue team was Gabler, Ryan, Dwight, Jesse, Jeanine and Karla (two Baka, two Coco, two Vesi). Noelle put her stake with the blue team.

8:15 p.m. – In the challenge, both teams finished the first stage of the comp at the same time, but red found a slight lead in the second stage while loading six crates on to their sled. Red continued to lead on the third stage at the same time that Karla suffered a bleeding injury to her hand on blue. Red extended their lead in the fourth stage, the biggest scaling ramp in show history, and began working on the final puzzle first. Ryan’s physicality on the ramp was the only way that blue managed to get Karla up the wall and in a position to work on the puzzle. With red stuck on the phrase in the puzzle, the two tribes found themselves even. Dwight and Jeanine managed to assemble the puzzle much quicker than Elie and Owen on red, securing their victory and earning immunity for all of them and Noelle in a huge comeback!

8:27 p.m. – Back at the merge camp, the losing team was left without a feast and the realization that one of them would be going home. Elie was emotional, thinking that she was to blame for the loss on the puzzle. James was the first to make a strategic move, pulling Cody aside from everyone else in order to talk. Elie and Owen thought that made James look sketchy, so they devised a plan to tell Coco that their vote will be Cody, but Elie really wanted a Coco to go home first, splitting the vote between Cassidy and James. When James spoke with Elie, he noticed that she was reluctant to be straight-forward with him so he questioned whether her decision to go after Cody was legit.

8:30 p.m. – At the feast, the other players enjoyed an assortment of fruits, meats and cheeses, as well as beer. Though they’d all be safe at the next tribal council, they used the opportunity to discuss plans for the night. Ryan jumped up to offer that the seven of them become an alliance against the other six, but that was not anything anyone wanted to do. The topic of who everyone wants to save came up, and Gabler made it clear that he does not care about saving Elie. He told everyone that Elie went through his bag on day three in an attempt to get heat on Elie among enough people to vote her out.

8:37 p.m. – Once everyone was back at camp, Elie brought Jeanine, Cody and Dwight into a huddle to say that Cassidy through Cody’s name out and suggested a plan of splitting Vesi and Baka votes between James and Cassidy. At that point, Jeanine and Dwight both told Elie that Gabler threw her under the bus. She confronted Gabler about it, saying she never did it, and Gabler said Sami told him he saw her and Jeanine do it. She was frustrated that he threw his own tribe under the bus and refused to admit that Jeanine went through his bag. He asked her straight up if they’re allies and said she should have shared information with him if they were true allies. It was clear to Elie that Sami and Owen sold her out to Gabler, which only put Owen and Sami in a position to have to make Elie feel safe so that she doesn’t panic and get desperate.

8:41 p.m. – The Baka fiasco continued with Gabler confronting Jeanine about the bag search and her calling a meeting with the Baka guys to plead that they all vote out James tonight. When Jeanine left, Sami asked Gabler to cool off and privately considered whether tonight would be the best time to get rid of Elie. When James spoke with Jesse, he told him that Elie was throwing out Cody’s name and so it put her in hot water once all the Vesi guys found out about it. Jesse, Dwight, and Cody spoke to Ryan and said the vote should be Elie. Ryan went to Cassidy, James and Karla to tell them that Elie is throwing out a split vote with Cassidy and James, just as they were discussing whether to vote against Cody with Elie. Later, Jeanine told Elie that if she gets any inclination at tribal council that the vote is on Elie she’d play her idol to save her.

8:50 p.m. – Gabler kicked off tribal council by telling Jeff that it was an explosive, non-stop day of scrambling. Sami said that the day made it clear how important every conversation is because they spread so quickly. Cassidy said that the merge was interesting in terms of dynamics among known players and strangers. Elie was the first to admit that her name had “bubbled to the surface” and that she felt panicked about the vote. On the topic of advantages, Sami pointed out that the playing of advantages reveals a lot about who is aligned with who and who was trustworthy with who.

8:56 p.m. – After the vote, no one played an advantage or idol so Jeff read the votes: Elie, James, Owen, Cassidy, James, Elie, Elie, Elie, Elie. Jeanine was left shocked by the decision, having not played her idol on Elie’s behalf because she thought she was safe. After the credits, we saw that the votes that didn’t go to Elie were: Noelle for Cassidy, Karla for Owen, and Elie and Owen for James.

NEXT TIME: Karla and Jesse discuss if Noelle is calling the shots and Dwight learns there’s an advantage under the shelter.

