‘Survivor 43’ episode 8 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Proposterous’? [LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s elimination of Dwight Moore from “Survivor 43,” only 11 players remained in the running to win the $1 million grand prize. The numbers consist of four players from the old Baka tribe (Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Jeanine Zheng), four from the old Coco (Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano) and three from the old Vesi (Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez). So who had their torch snuffed by Jeff Probst and ended up becoming the first member of the jury?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 43” Episode 8 recap/live blog of “Proposterous” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the seventh episode, Gabler won an epic immunity challenge after gaining inspiration from war heroes and loved ones. Back at camp, James found the Knowledge is Power advantage and told several castaways, which resulted in a mad scramble as people handed over their idols and advantages so they couldn’t get stolen. Thus, when Dwight was later voted out, he actually left with Jeanine’s idol in his pocket. Yikes! Who will be eliminated tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Though it seemed like a good idea at the time, Jeanine’s alliance’s decision to move around their advantages in order to avoid James taking them with his Knowledge Is Power advantage wound up screwing over her own game because she gave her idol to Dwight and he was sent home in a blindside. Following Dwight’s exit, Jeanine was understandably emotional and felt like her entire game was tanked at this point. Sami and Owen did their best to console her by saying that now people will consider working with her because she’s less of a threat.

8:03 p.m. – Word quickly got around to everyone in camp about how Jeanine’s idol was flushed out with Dwight’s exit. Jesse was particularly interested in this thread of conversation because no one else was aware of this (we weren’t either!), but Dwight actually gave Jeanine’s idol to Jesse shortly before tribal council in case James had heard that Dwight had it! So now Jesse is in possession of Jeanine’s idol and no one knows it and he also is holding Cody’s idol for him still.

8:06 p.m. – The next morning Owen wanted to put himself “on the bus” with the rest of the players after being left out of the decision they made to vote out Dwight. His goal for the next vote was to ensure that he’s in the majority, hoping to start “an uprising” with everyone else that also feels on the bottom. He assembled Noelle and Jeanine, discussing that they also have Gabler and would only need two more people to work with them in order to have the majority over “the seven.” Meanwhile, James, Jesse, Karla and Cassidy discussed making the seven that voted out Dwight a firm alliance to go deeper in the game together. James said that he wants Owen to be the next one to go because he’s voted against him twice.

8:15 p.m. – Later in the day, Gabler probed Ryan about how big of a threat he sees himself at. Ryan said he’s aware that he poses a physical threat in challenges, but hopes that his ability to catch fish for the tribe every day would be enough to keep him around. Ryan is one player in the seven, along with Sami who was spending Ryan’s fishing time exploring the option of working with Owen and the others in order to flip the script on the seven. Sami’s willingness to work with him was music to Owen and Jeanine’s ears, but it was unclear who their sixth member was going to be.

8:19 p.m. – For the immunity challenge, the players had to balance a ball on a pole that they’d have to extend higher every five minutes — the last one with a ball on their pole without dropping would win. But before beginning, Jeff gave the group the option of earning a bag of rice if five of them agree to sit out the challenge. Unlike in previous seasons, Jeff was not willing to bargain with them and stressed that this is the only time he’ll ask for five players and that on future days he’ll ask for more of them to sit out. Sami was first to speak up that he’d be willing to sit out. he was followed quickly by Karla, James and Jesse. James attempted to coerce Owen into sitting out by telling him he’s safe, but Owen didn’t go for it. Just as Noelle was about to step forward, Cassidy did instead and so she became the fifth to sit out.

8:22 p.m. – Of the players left to compete, Jeanine was the first to drop out while attempting to add her second extension. Noelle dropped her ball shortly after Jeanine, leaving only Owen, Gabler, Cody and Ryan in action. Gabler dropped next on the third extension, followed by Ryan who had employed a strategy of resting his pole on his forehead. In the end, Cody dropped his ball next, which left Owen as the undisputed immunity winner, spoiling James and his alliance’s hopes of getting him out this week.

8:33 p.m. – Owen didn’t know he was in the hottest seat this week, but knowing that he was on the wrong side of the vote the last two times was clue enough that he could need immunity this time around. He was confident that with immunity he could more easily attempt to assemble a majority in his favor this time. Meanwhile, Ryan was comfortably in the majority vote previously and so he felt okay quickly discussing with his alliance that Jeanine should be the vote and then leaving camp to go fish for a couple hours.

8:35 p.m. – Sami told the majority alliance that he’s okay going after Jeanine, but he wanted to “screw up the entire operation” in order to make the game fall more in his favor. He talked to Jeanine and Owen about getting people on board with voting Ryan out instead. Sami’s first big move was to bring the idea up with Karla. Surprisingly, Karla was on board with the idea because she sees how Ryan’s a big threat and it would be getting a strong male player out. Karla took the idea to James, Sami took it to Jesse, and Jeanine took it to Cassidy, and all of them said they’re on board with it. At that point, even James and Owen were discussing together that everyone is agreed to take out Ryan.

8:40 p.m. – But later, Sami, Cody, James and Jesse discussed and Cody pushed back to Jeanine, insisting that Ryan is a vote they can trust right now. James agreed with Cody and when he brought Jeanine’s name back to Cassidy and Karla, Cassidy pushed back along gender lines and a personal vendetta. Cassidy was adamant to James that the women can’t let the men to continue to eliminate women and Ryan is a physical threat.

8:50 p.m. – At tribal council, Jeff asked the players about the “big topic” of a social contract. He explained that each season the players decide their own rules for the game that they establish with one another. Gabler said their’s is a relationship game based on subtle moves with new borders being created every vote. Karla pointed out that you still need to make moves that will make a jury vote for you, but Ryan thought that people still feel comfortable just going with the flow to enjoy the experience. Later in the conversation Jeanine admitted to not feeling comfortable today and spent the day trying to lean on the relationships she already has and put in trust.

8:57 p.m. – No one played an advantage or idol this time around, so Jeff read the votes: Jeanine, Ryan, Ryan, Jeanine, Jeanine, Jeanine, Jeanine, Jeanine. In the end, Ryan’s votes came at the hands of Jeanine and Cassidy, so it was mostly a unanimous decision from the entire tribe and most everyone was on Owen’s bus.

NEXT TIME: Jeff offers up two individual immunity necklaces at the challenge, but drops the bomb that two players will be voted out.

