‘Survivor 43’ episode 9 recap: Which 2 castaways were voted out in ‘What About the Big Girls’? [LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s elimination of Jeanine Zheng from “Survivor 43,” only 10 players remained in the running to win the $1 million grand prize. The numbers consist of three players from the old Baka tribe (Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi), four from the old Coco (Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, Ryan Medrano) and three from the old Vesi (Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez). Tonight’s episode ended with a dramatic double elimination, so which two castaways ended up having their torches snuffed by Jeff Probst?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 43” Episode 9 recap/live blog of “What About the Big Girls” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Survivor 43” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the eighth episode, Owen won the individual immunity necklace, which likely saved him from elimination as he was being targeted by people like James. Prior to tribal council, Jeanine’s group tried to put the bullseye on Ryan, who was out fishing. But in the end, only Jeanine and Cassidy wrote Ryan’s name down, while everyone else voted out Jeanine. So which two contestants will soon be joining Jeanine on the jury? Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. – Jeanine’s elimination was another instance of Owen being left on the wrong side of the vote. This time he was directly misled by James, triggering further antagonism between the two of them. Owen sought advice from Gabler and Sami and urged them to focus on the need to make a move against James because of how much power he wields over the votes. When James tried to talk to Owen later, Owen refused which from James’ perspective was unreasonable because Owen had previously tried to vote James out anyway.

8:04 p.m. – At the site of the next challenge, Jeff announced that the 10 players would be randomly divided into two groups in which they’d compete for two immunity necklaces and have to participate in two five-person tribal councils to vote out two players. In the challenge, they’d have to hold on to a handle that was holding up a mechanism with a ball in a ramp — loosening grip means the ramp, and subsequently the ball, would drop and mark elimination. Within the two groups, last one standing for each would earn individual immunity and the last single person standing would earn their group a PB&J lunch and the spot as the second tribal council who would get to see who the first group voted out.

8:05 p.m. – Competing in one (red) group was Cassidy, Jesse, Gabler, Ryan and Cody. In the other (blue) group was Owen, Sami, Noelle, Karla and James. Jesse was the first to drop from red, followed a short time later by Cassidy from red and Noelle from blue. James went next from blue, Gabler from red, and then Owen from blue. That left Ryan vs. Cody on the red side and Sami vs. Karla on the blue side. Out of nowhere, Sami dropped and so Karla won the blue immunity despite having stitches in a finger on one of her hands. On the red side, Ryan’s ball started to slip, signaling that he may be close to dropping, but Karla’s ball dropped next. That gave reward to the red group, but Cody needed to hang out just a little bit longer as Ryan’s ball eventually did drop. By result, Cody won immunity and the red group would attend tribal council after the blue tribe executed their own first.

8:17 p.m. – At the red camp, Gabler and Ryan made a plan to vote against Cassidy. Ryan wanted to make his mark in the game by taking out an original Coco to show that he didn’t simply rest on the laurels of riding Coco’s coattails. Cassidy was doing her own work to make a move against Ryan, someone she’s been longing to get revenge on for many weeks. Cody didn’t give Cassidy a straight answer about where his head was at, but it was clear that Cody and Jesse were in the swing vote position among this group and they’d get to decide between Ryan and Cassidy.

8:21 p.m. – At the blue camp, tensions were riding high because of the lack of love between James and Owen. Privately, Noelle, Sami and Karla openly discussed that it was likely to become a decision between Owen and James. At the water well, Owen attempted to talk strategy with James, but James was unwilling to say anything definitive, sparking an argument where Owen aired his grievances with James being unwilling to trust him or work with him whatsoever. James was condescending from a position of power and Owen was at a breaking point with his frustration. Their argument extended in the walk back to camp, and continued in front of the other three players.

8:29 p.m. – Later, Jesse and Cody discussed their options as the swing votes between Ryan and Cassidy. Jesse made the point that their decision is going to impact their relationships with people in the other group. They saw a vote against Ryan as taking out their own shield as challenge threat and a vote against Cassidy as a way of getting a social threat out. The cons of voting Ryan out is that he’s not a strategic vote and the cons of voting Cassidy out is upsetting Karla and James. They knew, however, that they get to see who the blue group votes out and that could dictate their direction. Separately, Cody went to Gabler and made a deal for him, Gabler and Jesse to be a strong three going forward.

8:32 p.m. – At blue, Noelle pulled James aside with the plan to use her Steal-a-Vote against Owen to neutralize his ability to use the shot in the dark. She’d then use Owen’s vote to vote Owen out. James was on board, but that wasn’t Noelle’s actual plan. After speaking to James, she went to Owen and Sami to open up about what she told James. She told Owen she would in fact use her advantage against Owen, but then she’d use Owen’s vote to vote James out, not Owen. The play would keep James feeling safe enough to not use his Knowledge Is Power or anything else, and with that smoke screen they could all vote James out.

8:34 p.m. – In an aside, Sami went to Karla declaring that he does not want to be on different sides of the vote than her. Karla still thought that getting rid of Owen was the best option for them, but that meant Sami had to work overtime to change Karla’s mind and get her to vote out James. Karla said that without James they’d be in the minority, but Sami pointed out this is the only chance they’ll have to go against James and that Owen and Noelle won’t have her advantage anymore because she’s needlessly using it.

8:40 p.m. – At the blue tribal council, the tension between Owen and James was front and center, with Jeff intrigued by how the drama unfolded in front of everyone. Eventually the conversation turned to their thoughts about the vote, but the new tension was watching Sami trying to get Karla’s attention about which way they’re voting. Karla didn’t seem to give him any sign, suggesting they might not be in agreement about what move to make.

8:44 p.m. – Prior to the vote, Noelle spoke up and announced her advantage to steal Owen’s vote. Jeff confirmed the advantage, and so Noelle stole Owen’s vote meaning she’d vote twice and Owen would not vote at all. With no other advantages or idols played, Jeff read the votes: Owen, James, James, James. Unanimously, James was voted out in an epic blindside and he was stunned, taking his place next to Jeanine on the jury.

8:52 p.m. – Taking their seats at their own tribal council, the red group was shocked to see James on the jury because Jesse said James seemed to have a lot of sway in the game so far. Ryan pointed out that with only five voters, every parchment with your name on it holds more weight and makes every conversation you have more important. With immunity, Cody knew that he was “the man of the hour” with everyone wanting to talk to him in order to get on his side with the vote. Ryan acknowledged that the conversations people were having with Cody were much longer than the ones they had with him. He was worried that he was on the chopping block, but he had all the clams he caught earlier in his bag and won’t leave them for food if they vote him out.

8:56 p.m. – After casting their votes, no one played an advantage or an idol and so Jeff read the votes: Cassidy, Ryan, Ryan, Ryan. In another unanimous vote, Ryan was sent packing, but in less surprising fashion.

NEXT TIME: Cassidy approaches Cody to get out “big threats,” Noelle turns on Sami, and Gabler tells Karla that Jesse and Cody are “running the show.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.