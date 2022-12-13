‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: An immunity challenge streak would put Cassidy Clark in position to win

With two immunity and one fire-making challenge left to play out in the “Survivor 43” finale, wins are going to be a huge factor in determining who takes home the million dollar prize. Having already proven herself as a threat in both physical and mental challenges and coming off the heels of an important immunity win at final six, Cassidy Clark is poised to mount a late-game challenge streak that could turn the heads of the jury. She is the best dark horse candidate to win. Below, we take a look at how she could pull it off in our “Survivor 43” finale spotlight.

Cassidy’s journey to the final five has been one of the quieter ones. Her early game was defined mostly by her antagonizing of tribe mate Ryan Medrano and the vengeance she sought against him for voting for her week five. When the merge hit, Cassidy fell into a number three position alongside Karla Cruz Godoy and James Jones, with them taking the heat and getting all the credit for the decisions that the majority Coco alliance were making. During the split tribals, Jesse Lopez and Cody Assenmacher weighed their option of taking out Ryan or Cassidy — though they chose Ryan, the seed was forever planted that Cassidy was a dangerous social threat.

Still closely tied to Karla, Cassidy’s vote held significant weight with only eight people left in the game and the other players were quickly realizing how easy it seemed for Cassidy to get her way. Week by week the players that were putting Cassidy’s name in the mix were going home and she remained safe. The week Noelle Lambert wanted to target Cassidy, Cassidy won her first individual immunity challenge. And then last week, when she was being targeted by an alliance of four men, Cassidy won immunity again. She also lasted nearly as long as Karla and Owen Knight did in the history-making tide rising immunity challenge, showing how deeply threatening she is in challenges.

Cassidy’s strength at challenges should keep her in the line of fire at final five with Owen, Jesse and Mike Gabler all worried that she could win her way to the final three. That would be four immunity wins overall and three in a row, a streak for an underrated player on par with what Darrah Johnson achieved on “Pearl Islands” before she was taken out in fourth place. Late game immunity runs build a very strong case on their own in front of most juries, but Cassidy would enter the final tribal council with that and the story that she’d been on the target list for many weeks before then. For a season that began with the elimination of four women in a row, Cassidy emerging as the winner based on challenge prowess would be an epic story to tell in “Survivor” history.

