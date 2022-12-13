‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Idol-less and untrustworthy, Karla Cruz Godoy is now a long shot to win

Up until a few weeks ago, Karla Cruz Godoy was one of the most powerful players in “Survivor 43,” but poor decisions and ill-conceived lies have left her at the back of the pack heading in to Wednesday’s finale. Tricked into playing her immunity idol a week too early and deceived by her now former allies, Karla goes into the final five without protection and seen as the least trustworthy player left. In order to make it to the final tribal council she’ll need to repair the damage. Below, we take a look at where she might find support in our “Survivor 43” finale spotlight.

Two weeks running Karla’s name has come up as the person that needs to be taken out, but she’s still in the game with only two tribal councils to go until the end. Much of her threat level was based on her close relationship with Cassidy Clark who she started the game with on Coco and trusted more than anyone. In fact, Cassidy was the only person that knew for certain that Karla had an idol, but when paranoia creeped into Karla’s mind, she worried that Cassidy would spill that tea and decided she needed to take her out. Karla thought she could take that plan to Jesse Lopez, but Jesse saw an opportunity for him and Owen Knight to drive a wedge between the women, neutralizing both of them in the process.

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

Jesse’s plan to take out Owen Assenmacher included the bonus of scaring Karla into playing her idol, which she did, and involved Cassidy on his side and not Karla’s. With only five left, even if Cassidy and Karla were to repair their alliance, they’d still be a minority to the three men and without Karla’s idol to use to gain an advantage over them. Instead, what is likely to play out in the final five is the other four opting for self-preservation by agreeing to the easy vote of taking out Karla in fifth place. That would be in line with the decision six of them made when Sami Layadi was the easy vote at final seven.

In order to get to the final four, Karla’s best bet is winning the immunity challenge, but her litany of physical injuries (hand, ankle, exhaustion, etc.) will make that difficult. Without the challenge win, Karla will need to find two other players willing to keep her around over any of the others. Not knowing Jesse has an idol, Karla would have the best chance convincing Owen, Gabler and/or Cassidy that Jesse needs to go. If that happens and Jesse saves himself, then Karla’s fate will reside in Jesse’s hands once again.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

As it stands, all paths for Karla getting to the final tribal council involve a fair amount of chance. Can she win immunity? Does anyone want to vote with her? Will Jesse vote her out? In the event that luck and chance do go her way, then the question becomes whether or not the jury will respect the progress of her game enough to vote for her. Sami and Cody might like her for the win because she didn’t backstab them, but Noelle Lambert, Ryan Medrano and Jeanine Zheng never worked with Karla and James Jones was a one-time ally that Karla helped be blindsided. In the end, Karla’s chances of getting to the end seem slim enough, but her chances of impressing a majority of the jury seems even slimmer.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.