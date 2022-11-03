‘Survivor 43’ tearjerker: Gabler wins epic immunity challenge after gaining inspiration from war heroes, loved ones

It’s not often a TV show in its 43rd season can still have an emotional impact on audiences, but “Survivor” did just that during its November 2 episode.

In the epic immunity challenge, the 12 remaining castaways divided themselves into six pairs, and then host Jeff Probst explained it would be a three-tier battle for the individual necklace. The first stage was physical, the second stage was balance and the third stage was endurance. The four players who made it to the end were Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Cody Assenmacher, Owen Knight and Dwight Moore, and Gabler had viewers reaching for the tissues as he gave minute-by-minute dedications to those who inspired him throughout his life.

After Dwight’s bucket dropped and he was eliminated from the challenge, Jeff asked aloud, “What are you digging on right now, Gabler? What are you using for inspiration?”

The 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas replied, “My uncle had heart surgery last week. Heart team I know worked on him. Sure he’s doing fine. This next minute’s for Neil.”

As for the others, Owen said winning the necklace had been “a dream” since he was a little kid, and Cody noted how he’s trying to “redeem [him]self” after losing a wrestling match when he was in high school.

Gabler continued giving shout-outs to his friends and loved ones for the rest of the challenge, with each one more powerful than the last. “This next minute’s for Noelle,” he stated about fellow player Noelle Lambert, a one-legged U.S. Paralympian. “She’s inspired me throughout this whole challenge.”

After Jeff informed the trio they had been holding onto their ropes for 23 minutes, Gabler replied, “I could do this all day.” Owen then dropped his bucket, which left just Gabler and Cody in the running to win immunity.

The previous “Survivor” record for this challenge was 25 minutes, and when he heard that, Gabler announced, “We will break the record, Cody. Hang in there, buddy. I’ve been married for almost 25 years. I’m at least going 25.”

Gabler dedicated the next minute to Lester Tenney (1920-2017), a World War II war hero who survived the Bataan Death March and was held as a prisoner of war and had to remake his life after coming home. “Lester was one of my patients,” he explained. “We fixed him. I got to know Lester for six great years. I can do this all day for Lester. Lot of heroes served in our military. We do [‘Survivor’] for fun. They do this for real.”

In a montage, we saw Gabler honoring others in his life including his dog (“my furry-faced son”), Idaho, Alaska, his Navy SEAL buddies and his former roommate. At the 37-minute mark, Cody dropped and Gabler was declared the winner, setting a new “Survivor” record. “Don’t wake me up,” Gabler told Jeff as the immunity necklace was placed around his neck.

“I didn’t know I could do that,” Gabler later stated in a private confessional. “All I can say is, if you even think for a second that you want to do this, do it. You’ll find power in yourself. This [immunity necklace] could be waiting for you right here. Do it!”

