‘Survivor 43’ mystery solved: No, Jeanine did not get her idol back from Dwight

If you’re like me, the ending of the seventh episode of “Survivor 43” left you with one burning question: did Jeanine Zheng get her idol back from Dwight Moore? Well, we now know the answer is “no” thanks to an interview Jeff Probst gave to EW.com. “Once the reading of the votes begins, that’s it,” reveals Probst. “That’s why I say, ‘If anyone has an idol or an advantage and you want to play it, now would be the time to do so.’ That’s your window. After that, you are basically handcuffed from doing anything other than hoping it’s not you.”

The host with the most also reiterates the rule that a player cannot bequeath their idols/advantages on their way to getting their torch snuffed. “Once you’re voted out, you’re out of the game and any advantage or idols in your possession lose all their power,” says Probst. “You must turn all unplayed idols or advantages over to us. You are not allowed to even sneak an advantage to a player so they could try to bluff with it.”

If you happened to miss this week’s episode, “Bull in a China Shop,” which aired November 2 on CBS, you’re probably asking yourself why any of this is coming up now. Well, it’s all thanks to James Jones finding the [possibly cursed] Knowledge is Power twist and letting it slip to various members of the tribe.

Since the Knowledge is Power twist allows James to steal anyone’s idol or advantage — all he has to do is call out the right person at tribal council — there was a frantic white elephant gift exchange among various players as nighttime drew near. Jeanine gave her idol to Dwight, while Noelle Lambert handed over her Steal-a-Vote to Owen Knight; presumably Owen will give it back to Noelle later.

As Probst was reading the votes and Dwight’s name kept coming out, it appeared on television as though Jeanine was reaching back to try to grab her idol. But as Dwight tells EW.com, that isn’t what happened. “She was actually just patting my leg just to make sure I was okay,” explains the ousted player. “We talked about that. She wasn’t reaching back to grab the idol because we all know the rules of once the votes start reading, you can’t transfer anything. If I recall, once you start voting, idols and advantages stay where they are. They’re locked in place. You’re kind of in limbo in the game. You can’t change anything about the game state.”

Dwight became the seventh person voted out of “Survivor 43,” following Morriah Young, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Lindsay Carmine, Geo Bustamante and Elisabeth “Elie” Scott. Who will be kicked off the island next week? Found out when the eighth episode airs Wednesday, November 9 on CBS.

