‘Survivor 43’ fans want Jesse Lopez to win $1 million — Do YOU agree? [POLL RESULTS]

Last week after the elimination of Noelle Lambert, Gold Derby ran a poll asking “Survivor 43” fans to name who among the Top 7 castaways they wanted to win the $1 million. The poll results are in and it’s good news for Jesse Lopez. This 30-year-old survey methodologist from North Carolina earned a leading 31% support from viewers, with his closest competition being Karla Cruz Godoy at 20% and Cody Assenmacher at 16%. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow “Survivor” viewers?

Here are the complete poll results for who fans want to see as this season’s Sole Survivor:

31% — Jesse Lopez

20% — Karla Cruz Godoy

16% — Cody Assenmacher

10% — Owen Knight

10% — Sami Layadi

8% — Cassidy Clark

5% — Mike Gabler

Jesse’s backstory is a first for CBS’s reality TV show, in that he was a troubled teen who got caught up with the wrong people and ended up in juvenile hall. He has since turned his life around and now has a loving family who’s rooting for him to win. In fact, last week’s episode was titled “Get That Money, Baby” as that’s what Jesse’s son wrote to him in his letter from home.

Even though Jesse hasn’t personally found any idols or advantages yet on the island, he is so trusted by his fellow castaways that he’s been given two immunity idols for safe-keeping. After James Jones found the Knowlege Is Power advantage, both Cody and Dwight Moore secretly passed their idols to Jesse so that James wouldn’t be able to steal them at tribal council. Jesse has since returned Cody’s idol to him, while Dwight’s elimination meant Jesse still holds onto that one. (Talk about an amazing parting gift!)

Heading into Wednesday’s 11th episode, Jesse thinks he has strong bonds with all of the cast, but Gabler is onto him. Remember, Gabler didn’t like it last week when Jesse and Cody decided to switch the vote to Noelle at the last minute, and so Gabler went to Karla to tell her they needed to target that strong duo as soon as possible. Are Jesse’s days numbered, or can he smooth things over with Gabler before it’s too late? Stay tuned.

