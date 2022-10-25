‘Survivor 43’: Is the Knowledge Is Power advantage really just a curse?

Geo Bustamante couldn’t have been more excited to have secured himself the Knowledge Is Power advantage on “Survivor 43,” despite what he already (sorta) knew to be true: it’s a curse! Upon getting the advantage in Episode 5 he said, “This is what I came here for! I came to ‘Survivor’ to get an idol or to get an advantage. I’ve never seen anybody use the Knowledge Is Power successfully, but it’s a very powerful tool.” He went on to say he’d save it because he was certain he wouldn’t be voted out that night. Less than 15 minutes later, Geo was the fifth person voted out of the game.

With Geo’s finding of the advantage and subsequent elimination, he became the third of three players to hold the Knowledge Is Power advantage and not use it successfully. For Geo, finding the advantage wasn’t the curse, but telling the wrong person about it was. Geo felt close enough to Karla Cruz Godoy to confide in her that he’d earned the power, not realizing that she was the person at their camp with an idol that he could potentially steal. The knowledge of Geo’s new advantage was actually the knowledge she needed in order to maintain her own power, necessitating voting him out at a time that he otherwise probably wouldn’t have gone home.

Unlike Geo who never got to execute the power of the advantage, the players in season 41 and 42 that held the advantage did get to play it, albeit unsuccessfully. The first player to find the new advantage was Liana Wallace, also in Episode 5, on Season 41. At the time, Liana was wary of place in her tribe and so once the merge hit she was eager to wrestle power away from one of them in order to secure her own place in the new larger tribe. Threatened by the bonds Liana was forming with other tribes, her original tribe decided they’d have to develop a plan in order to prevent her from stealing the idol Liana knew Xander Hastings found. In order to trick Liana, Xander and Evvie Jagoda told Liana he’d be using his idol to save her that night in order to goad her into attempting to steal it from him. Sure enough, that night they further provoked her by addressing the discord among their group so that she’d attempt to steal his idol. When she asked Xander for it, she was able to say he no longer had it in his possession because he had given it to Tiffany Seely for safe-keeping. Six votes later, Liana was voted out and Xander remained in the game to the final three.

On Season 42, the Knowledge Is Power advantage was found by Drea Wheeler on Episode 8 under the sit-out bench during a challenge. Drea actually wasn’t meant to sit out of that challenge, but gave up her place to compete for reward so that Maryanne Oketch could play for much-needed food. The advantage was Drea’s fourth advantage in the game, making her potentially a deeply powerful player. She was able to keep the power in her pocket until the final seven, but by this point she was singled out by the other players as too dangerous to keep around. At this point she still had an extra vote and part of the amulet idol that could become an idol if she got Lindsay Dolashewich out. That set up a “Battle Royale” between Lindsay and Drea in order to secure the idol amulet, but it was Omar Zaheer, Drea’s closest ally, that was her downfall. Drea told only Omar about the Knowledge Is Power, and so that gave Omar the power to use that knowledge against her in order to elevate himself in the game. When she asked for Mike Turner‘s idol that night at tribal council, Mike was able to say he doesn’t have an idol because Omar gave him the heads up and he passed it off to Omar. That gave them the opening to vote Drea out instead as a blindside.

Based on all three opportunities that the Knowledge Is Power presented the players, the lesson to be learned is that the knowledge of the Knowledge Is Power advantage is not for the advantage-holder, but in fact for the players that they let in on their secret. All three times, it was the public knowledge of the power that presented other people with the opportunity to use it against the person with the actual power.

Going forward, if the advantage remains in the game, it would be important for anyone that finds it to remember the curse of the advantage and make the strategic decision to not tell anyone about it so that when they finally choose to use it, no one will have had the chance to make plans that work against the advantage’s power.

