‘Survivor 43’ poll: Which advantages, twists and challenges should return?

We’re only a few weeks out from the “Survivor 42” finale where Maryanne Oketch clinched the $1 million prize arguably because of her Final Tribal Council revelation that she had kept the only secret in the game truly a secret: her unused hidden immunity idol. Jaws dropped on the jury and the players that may have otherwise been inclined to vote for Mike Turner to win instead chose Maryanne as the “sole Survivor.” Now, as we forward look to “Survivor 43” this fall, we want to know what you think about the advantages, twists and challenges currently at play in “Survivor” and which, if any, should stick around for the upcoming season.

Both season 41 and 42 broke new ground for the 20+ year old reality TV staple by upending the expectations of the players. In the post-pandemic iterations of the show, Jeff Probst revealed surprises like much less food for the tribe, a shortened timeframe of gameplay, and a live final tribal council and winner announcement on the island. While all of these surprises went a long way to changing the way the game was played, they were nothing compared to the advantages, twists and challenges that were peppered throughout the game. Below is a rundown of the major ones from 41 and 42 — read about each of them and then tell us which, if any, YOU want to see return for future seasons by voting in our “Survivor 43” poll.

Advantage Amulet

The Advantage Amulet only appeared in season 42 and was offered to three players, one from each tribe, in the very first challenge of the premiere. Found by Hai Giang, Drea Wheeler and Lindsay Dolashewich, the amulet had three levels of power: with all three of them still in the game they each had an extra vote, with only two of them still in the game they each had a steal a vote, and when only one of them remained it would serve as a full hidden immunity idol. All three of these players lasted deep into the season and though they floated the idea of voting each other out in order to increase the power of their own amulet, the group mostly stuck together. In the end, Lindsay was the last of the trio remaining but she chose not to use the amulet (which had turned into an idol).

Beware Hidden Immunity Idol

The Beware Advantage was a hidden immunity idol that if opted into required the finder to publicly activate by uttering a ridiculous phrase at an immunity challenge. Present in both seasons, the “beware” clues were placed at each of the three camps so that one player from each tribe would find it. Only when all three phrases had been uttered would the idols activate for those players. The danger in opting into the advantage was that until your idol was activated you would lose your vote at tribal council. None of the six finders of these clues opted out and eventually all six phrases were uttered. In both seasons, while initially odd to hear the phrases said at the challenges, eventually everyone became aware of the power once players disclosed the contents of their clues to their tribes and as such awareness of where the three idols were was public information.

Do or Die Immunity Challenge

In the Do or Die immunity challenge, players were warned that if they participated in the upcoming immunity challenge that if they were the first out they’d be vulnerable to a twist of chance at the next tribal council. If they did not want to take that risk, they could opt out of competing in the challenge and “secure” their safety. Among those that chose to compete in the endurance challenge, the winner would earn immunity as normal while the first out would have to choose one of three boxes at tribal council to determine their fate in the game. One of the three boxes would represent fire and their life in the game, keeping them safe, and two others with a skull would send them home without a tribe vote. Lindsay was in this position for season 42 and Deshawn Radden was in it for season 41 — both chose the right box and were saved. Because of their safety, their tribes had to vote out one of the players that opted out of competing in the challenge.

Knowledge Is Power Advantage

With the Knowledge Is Power advantage, the finder of this clue was given the opportunity to ask another player a simple yes or no question: Do you have an idol or advantage? The person asked must answer truthfully, enforced by Jeff who knew the correct answer, and give up their idol or advantage if the answer was yes. Liana Wallace and Drea found this power in their respective seasons, and because no one kept secrets very well on either season they both knew who had idols they wanted to confiscate. Unfortunately, they didn’t keep their own power secret either and so both of their targets, Xander Hastings and Mike, respectively, were warned and gave their idols to other players so that when they were asked the question they could truthfully say no.

Hourglass Merge Twist

In this multilayered merge twist that occurred in both seasons, the players were told of what amounted to a delayed merge. Prior to their official merge, the group was split into two teams with two players sitting out without a group. The two groups competed in a challenge where the winners earned the merge feast and their merged tribe buffs. The losers would go to the next tribal council where one of them would be voted out pre-merge and the others would then join the merged tribe. In addition, the winning tribe got to bring one of the two players sitting out along for their win and send the other to exile for two days ahead of having to attend tribal council but with the clause that they’d be given power on exile. That power came in the form of an hourglass where if broken would reverse the challenge results, giving the losing group immunity and sending the winning group to tribal council for the vote instead. On both seasons the exiled player smashed the hourglass in order to secure their own safety, regardless of the consequence of the winners becoming losers. On season 41, the hourglass breaker Erika Casupanan went on to win the show while season 42’s breaker Rocksroy Bailey became the second juror.

Risk/Protect Your Vote Twist

In the first few weeks of both seasons, players from each tribe got to occasionally volunteer for journeys where they would summit a mountain with players from other tribes and then independently make a decision on a prisoner’s dilemma wheel between risking their vote or protecting their vote. The result of their decision was predicated on their assumption of what the other players would choose. The choice of risking your vote came with the opportunity to gain an extra vote. The choice of protecting your vote came with the safety of not losing your vote because if all players chose to risk their vote then all players would lose their vote at the next tribal council. Only in a split vote would the risk-takers earn the extra vote. If all players protected their vote, then nothing would change. This played out in many different ways in both seasons with some players protecting and some players risking to earn extra votes.

Shot in the Dark

Unclear if the Shot in the Dark is a twist or an advantage, but it essentially existed in both seasons as a last ditch chance to save yourself from elimination in a game of chance. Every player in the game was given one “shot in the dark die” at the beginning of the game where at the start they’d have a one in six chance of saving themself with immunity if they chose to play it at tribal council. In order to play the advantage though you’d have to give up your vote at that tribal council. In that sense, it was a risk only worth taking for players who knew they were on the total outs with their tribe and knew their votes wouldn’t matter anyway. In most cases players believed they had the votes on their side and so they wouldn’t risk their votes. In the handful of times the shot was played, no one successfully chose the scroll to save themselves.