‘Survivor 43’ power rankings: Karla Cruz Godoy, Cody Assenmacher, Sami Layadi lead their tribes into the merge

As we head into merge territory on “Survivor 43,” the tribal alliances formed at the three original beaches will face their biggest test of the game. Who in these first alliances will hold tight to their word and which players will jump ship and form new bonds with people they’re playing with for the first time? Below we dive deep into everyone’s game so far for our first power rankings of the players. Check out our thoughts and then sound off in the comments below.

To assess where each of them stands going into the merge, we’re taking a quick look at where they’re at in their current tribe after Episode 5 and the likelihood that they stick to the plan or go rogue, and then contemplate what their chances will be for surviving to the end of the game. Read on for our “Survivor 43” power rankings.

But first, let’s do a little advantage/disadvantage round up:

Can’t vote at their next tribal council: Jesse and Jeanine

Hidden immunity idols: Jeanine, Karla, Cody, and Gabler (good for only one tribal council)

Steal a vote: Noelle

BAKA:

Baka enters the merge with the most players on their roster, but actually might be the weakest in terms of tribal unity. As it stands now, Owen sits squarely between two competing pairs that each think they have the upper hand over the other. On one side you have Gabler and Sami who have clocked Elie and Jeanine as sneaky players that seem to be overplaying their hand with their thirst for advantages.

While Elie and Jeanine do have the strength of Jeanine’s hidden immunity idol, it’s weakened by the fact that Sami and Gabler know about it and are willing to use that knowledge against them rather than with them. Gabler also has an idol that is good for one more tribal council he’s at, which makes it a little less powerful, but once again he and Sami have the advantage of knowledge because Elie and Jeanine don’t know Gabler knows it’s still good for use.

In that sense, this tribe’s battle to stick together is defined by their struggle to be the person among them with the most knowledge. That person, and no one seems to know it, is actually Owen because they’ve allowed him to play the middle between the two pairs. That puts Owen in a strong swing-vote position within his group, and swing vote is always a strong place when the merge hits. But, still, from a gameplay perspective, Sami is the most fully aware player at Baka and could be the most adept to maneuver the merge. Gabler is already struggling physically, so he could be safe simply for not being a challenge threat. That leaves Jeanine and Elie left to be characterized as too strategic and too threatening–not a good perception to have at this point in the game.

1. Sami Layadi

2. Owen Knight

3. Mike Gabler

4. Jeanine Zheng

5. Elisabeth “Elie” Scott

VESI:

It’s been two votes since we’ve seen the Vesi four at tribal council with little to no need for strategy to take place at their camp. As such, it’s hard to tell where their heads are at as they face a merge equal in numbers to Coco and one short of the Baka five. In order for anyone to gain a numbers advantage at the merge one or more of the tribes will have to splinter and/or work with another tribe. Despite an early split of Cody and Jesse vs. Dwight and Noelle, Vesi is the tribe that seems the least splintered at this point in the game. For that reason, they’ll likely stick together and have a pick at which of the tribes or blocks of players they’d like to work with.

That being said, Cody put himself out there in front of Coco as a competitive and strategic-thinking player that could land him in hot water. When he visited their tribe to steal an item, he worked a really intelligent strategy of leaving their beach with more items than he originally wanted and that’d be great, if only Karla hadn’t noticed what he was up to. Karla is one of the strongest thinkers of the season and for her to have clocked your play could be dangerous for Cody’s game.

Still, of the Vesi four Cody has had some of the most airtime in the episode edits and so that could indicate he is important to the storyline post-merge. At the same time, Noelle, Jesse and Dwight have also had their fair share of screen time, too. Gabler, Noelle and Jesse all had journeys with players from other tribes, but of the three Noelle made the most of that experience. In her time with James and Owen, Noelle was able to get them to basically give her the advantage with the trust that she’d owe them in the future so she could be the biggest asset for Vesi at the merge. Jesse and Dwight aren’t playing bad games, but they both are sitting behind much more prominent characters on the show that are also playing harder.

1. Cody Assenmacher

2. Noelle Lambert

3. Jesse Lopez

4. Dwight Moore

COCO:

Coco enters the merge with the same mount of people as Vesi, but because they’re coming off of two back to back tribal councils, the blindsides they orchestrated are going to be freshest in the minds of those left on the bottom. After Geo’s elimination, Ryan is clearly on the outs at Coco and so if anyone should be willing to switch allegiance it would be him. That could work to his advantage in the short term because if he gets in with the majority voting block he’ll be protected for the first few votes that he might otherwise be targeted as a challenge threat.

Karla has been ruling the roost at Coco for almost the entire game and she has done it like a professional. She has James curled under her wing as the perfect number two, allowing him to believe he’s equal in making decisions so that he doesn’t betray her, and then they have Cassidy as an ideal number three to just go along with their votes. Assuming the three of them stick together, James could cash in on his journey with Owen and Noelle to forge bonds with them and Coco to make a majority alliance.

Regardless of where they land in an alliance, the Coco four are a good guess to be safe for a few votes because of how tightly they’ve been strategizing as a group and the overall sense of loyalty that each of the four exudes. Once the dust settles on the merge, Ryan is going to get picked off as too much of a physical threat and Karla is going to rise to the top as the best strategic thinker. There’s opportunity for Cassidy to ride the Karla wave to the end, but she seems likelier to try to make a big move at some point and put herself in hot water.

1. Karla Cruz Godoy

2. James Jones

3. Cassidy Clark

4. Ryan Medrano

Do YOU agree with these placements and the overall assessment? If not, how do you think the merge will go down and who will come out on top?

