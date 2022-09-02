‘Survivor 43’ predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win and who’ll be voted out first

Now that we know the identities of the 18 all-new castaways for “Survivor 43,” it’s time to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your predictions. Who will win “Survivor” Season 43? Who will be voted out first in the September 21, 2022 season premiere? Give us your first picks right now to prove your worth as the smartest “Survivor” fan out there. Jeff Probst hosts the long-running program for CBS.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the next episode airs on CBS.

Last season our user Reuven Malter topped 250 others on the overall Season 42 leaderboard to win our “Survivor” contest. He predicted all 63 questions throughout the season with leading 75.28% accuracy and a 236,676 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were our users jahiegel at 70%, gCKKTEAHfp at 66.67%, POR160893 at 62.62% and Matthew L. Brady at 62.42%.

Here are the questions you can answer each week in our “Survivor 43” predictions game:

Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Who will be voted out or eliminated?

Who will win reward?

Who will win immunity?

Will an advantage, idol, shot in the dark, etc. be played?

Will anybody quit or be medevaced/removed?

The 18 cast members will be divided into three separate tribes. On the Vesi tribe are Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez and Dwight Moore. On the Coco tribe are Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones and Ryan Medrano. On the Baka tribe are Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young and Jeanine Zheng.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 43” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.