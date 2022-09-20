‘Survivor 43’ preview: Cassidy Clark isn’t afraid ‘to chop the head off a snake’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Cassidy Clark is a 26-year-old designer from Texas that looks to sew up the win this season. During her CBS interview the recent college graduate states it’s the perfect time in her life to be on “Survivor.” “I’m young, I’m fit, I haven’t really started my career fully yet. So this is where I want the beginning of the rest of my life to happen.” Watch the full clip below.

“I’m going to win. I just know it,” she asserts. “I’ve got the universe on my side, you know I’m super in tune with that energy and I feel like people overlook that so much. Like, how to manifest. People just see that as woo-woo, but I know that that’s where the true power lies.” Adding, “The fox is actually my spirit animal. It’s mischievous, it’s clever, I mean my name Cassidy means clever in Irish but also the trickster. The master manipulator.”

Meet Cassidy, a designer who wants to play a very social and clever game.😉 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/hGcU7XnZ6V — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 14, 2022

She is more than ready to get started and unafraid “to chop the head off a snake” when push comes to shove. “The fox is out of her den, so I’m ready to get started.”

Survivor 43 premieres Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Cassidy’s journey as she competes on the Coco (blue) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Versi (red)!

