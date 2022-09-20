‘Survivor 43’ preview: Cody Assenmacher will be ‘sweeping people out of tribal council’ with a mullet strategy [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Cody Assenmacher describes his strategy going into the game in one of the most unique ways possible — comparing it to his mullet haircut. The 35-year-old elevator salesman from Hawaii imagines his plan to “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast” the others as, “Relationship building in the front, and some wildly strategization in the back.” Watch his full CBS interview below.

Cody explains how being born in a small town in Iowa and now living on a tiny island in Hawaii will present as a challenge for him on “Survivor” because they’re locations where everyone knows each other. He says, “Being from both of those places, people look each other in the eyes and make commitments. People shake each other’s hands.” He goes on to say that because they’re small places, “You have to be a man of your word coz that’s all you got.”

Meet Cody, a sales executive for an elevator company who believes he was made for #Survivor.💥 pic.twitter.com/oKckwzUmep — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 20, 2022

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

And yet Cody considers himself an “adrenaline junkie,” adding that “any new experience, I’m going for it.” His plans to play the game hard is part of an overall strategy to just be himself. He says, “That’s why I have ‘LIVIN’ tattooed on my butt cheeks coz that’s my mantra. That’s how I do my life.” He believes he “manifested getting on the show and now [he’s] manifesting winning it.”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Cody’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Vesi (red) tribe against members of Coco (blue) and Baka (yellow).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.