‘Survivor 43’ preview: Dwight Moore wants to play having ‘absolutely no fear’ in the game [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Dwight Moore knows that he probably only gets one chance in his life to play “Survivor.” And so the 22-year-old Stanford grad student plans to “go out there and have absolutely no fear” when it comes to his game and his life in general. Watch his full CBS interview below.

As someone who says he’s always acted more mature than his age, fear never played a part in Dwight’s plans for his future. Growing up in Tennessee, Dwight says he always wanted to meet influential people and so he worked hard to interview Secretaries of state and senators, and hopes to one day speak to President Barack Obama.

Meet Dwight, a graduate student who wants to put 100% of his energy into the game.⚡️#Survivor pic.twitter.com/L7RTbxedYu — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 15, 2022

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

Because of the academic background he built from a young age and as a grad student at a prestigious university, Dwight thinks he’ll be perceived as someone who “won’t be able to work with people from various backgrounds, but [he does] feel very confident in his ability to do so.” To prove people wrong, he says, “I just want people to think I didn’t sit back and play a scared game. I just want people to think that I came out here and put 100% of my effort and energy into this game.”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Dwight’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Vesi (red) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Coco (blue).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.