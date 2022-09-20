‘Survivor 43’ preview: Elisabeth ‘Elie’ Scott compares herself to Cirie Fields and ‘wolf in Brené Brown suit’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Elisabeth “Elie” Scott is a 31-year-old clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, Utah. In her CBS interview, Elie states, “As a psychologist I have to think on my feet all the time. I think it’s going to help me in the game because a large part of what I do is get people to talk about their traumas. That’s often not something that people are really interested in doing.” Watch the full clip below.

Elie adds, “I plan to play a really social game. I think of myself a lot like Cirie Fields. She was super flashy. She’s a gangster in an Oprah suit and I think I’m a wolf in a Brené Brown suit.”

Meet Elie, a clinical psychologist who believes #Survivor is not just a competition but a vessel for growth and transformation.✨ pic.twitter.com/3WI1tTcvdb — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 20, 2022

“I’m obsessed with ‘Survivor,'” she says. “‘Survivor’ is not just a competition. It’s a vessel for growth and transformation. You can’t watch that and not be like, ‘I need a little bit of that for me too.'”

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Elie’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Baka (yellow) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Coco (blue)!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.