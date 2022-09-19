‘Survivor 43’ preview: Geo Bustamante plans to compete until he’s ‘playing too hard’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Geo Bustamante has decided that he doesn’t want to have any regrets in the game. The 36-year-old project manager from Honolulu’s strategy is to “play the game hard” and to “play the game until somebody tells [him], ‘Listen, you’re playing too hard.'” Watch his full CBS interview below.

Geo goes on to explain that with this strategy he rather have to “tone it down a little bit than not do enough” which could send him home from the game having regrets. He says he’s watching for 10 years and “seeing people like me on ‘Survivor’ that were doing such a good job has given me that strength” that told him if he wants to be on the show then he should just go for it.

As a gay Latino immigrant, Geo says that he developed a lot of insecurities about himself growing up. But having been born in Peru and raised in Miami, Geo knows what it’s like to be around new and different cultures. That’s a quality he hopes to bring to the game in that he thinks people will underestimate him, but Geo says that he’s “here to play the game at the end of the day.”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Geo’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Coco (blue) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Baka (yellow).

