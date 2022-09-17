‘Survivor 43’ preview: James Jones plans to embrace ‘more variables’ and ‘more chaos’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant James Jones may have waited for the perfect version of the game to implement a strategy that involves embracing “more variables” and “more chaos” in order to win the million dollars. His day job is working as an event planner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Watch his full CBS interview below.

In his video, James compares “Survivor” to chess in that “there’s not one way to actually win” either game. He says, “I feel like it’s timing. When do you make that move? When do you deviate from the plan to throw your opponent off guard?” James used those strategies as a young kid when he played chess competitively in tournaments across the United States. He plans to implement them again now at the age of 37 in his goal of becoming the “sole Survivor.”

Meet James, an event planner who believes winning #Survivor all comes down to timing on when to make your moves.👀 pic.twitter.com/bNSZkxkHYa — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 7, 2022

His time in the chess field also gave him valuable experience about “how to be a fish out of water.” He explains that he “was the only person that looked like [himself] at those places” and so he learned to exist within those social structures, which will “bode well for [him] in this game.”

James breaks his core strategy down to these two questions: “When do you take your shot? And when do you sit back and let other people make their mistakes?” He goes on to say that he believes himself to be good at things like variables and chaos and so this version of the game will prove if he’s right about that or not.

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss James’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Coco (blue) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Baka (yellow).

