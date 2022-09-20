‘Survivor 43’ preview: Jeanine Zheng thinks ‘a lot of people are going to typecast me as an intellectual’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Jeanine Zheng is a 24-year-old UX designer from San Francisco. “I definitely think that being a first-generation immigrant will help me in this game because I have with me the grit that my dad had when he came to the States with $50 in his pocket,” she says in her CBS interview. Watch the full clip below.

“I mean that’s kind of what ‘Survivor’s’ going to be,” she explains. “I’m just gonna have to start from the bottom and work my way up. But I think a lot of people are going to typecast me as an intellectual. That is a part of me, but I’m really trying to break outside of that stereotypical Asian. ”

Meet Jeanine, a UX designer who believes being a first generation immigrant will help her in #Survivor.🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8yYKejcxQf — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 19, 2022

“I’m so excited!” Jeanine screams with anticipation. “I just feel like I am a little baby seeing the world for the first time.”

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Jeanine’s journey on the island as he competes on the Baka (Yellow) tribe against members of Baka Versi (Red) and Coco (blue)!

