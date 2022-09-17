‘Survivor 43’ preview: Jesse Lopez will put his career of studying ‘how people vote’ to the test [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Jesse Lopez believes that he’s been able to “turn luck and do something with it” in life, a lesson that has prepared him for a game like “Survivor.” In his CBS interview, he explains that he will “know how to go all the way” with luck and opportunities that are presented to him. Watch the full clip below.

The 30-year-old survey methodologist went to school at UC Berkeley and Duke to earn his PhD in Political Science. In his schooling he studied “how people vote,” so he sees the show as a way of implementing “everything [he’s] studied and everything [he’s] researched” in his career. His hometown is Venice, California and his current residence is Durham, North Carolina.

Meet Jesse, a survey methodologist who believes he can take a lucky moment on the island and go all the way with it.🏝#Survivor pic.twitter.com/WhGHmPAMTZ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 1, 2022

Also in his video, Jesse mentions that he joined a gang as a teenager. That experience taught him to “stay on your toes and develop a level of street smarts and be able to read a room.” He goes on to explain that the transition from juvenile hall to getting a PhD meant that were “a lot of days where you doubt yourself.” That is another lesson he can bring to the game because he says he doesn’t get afraid when he’s “not in the right spot.”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Jesse’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Vesi (red) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Coco (blue).

