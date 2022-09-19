‘Survivor 43’ preview: Karla Cruz Godoy admits she’s a ‘chismosa’ ready to start drama [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Karla Cruz Godoy is a 28-year-old educational project manager from San Diego that states, “Having to survive in real life is definitely what has prepared me to be on this show.” She admits in her CBS interview that she “kind of had to cheat.” Watch the full clip below.

“Growing up poor, you kind of have to learn how to fend for yourself,” she explains. “I had to steal to get by. Just being able to look someone in the eyes and literally lie to them” is a skill she hopes can translate to the game. Karla also reveals she can’t wait to start drama, “My family, they’re chismosas! A chismosa is someone who’s nosey. I want to know everything about you, but I’m not going to tell you everything about me.”

Meet Karla, an educational project manager who is ready to lie and start drama on the island.😏#Survivor pic.twitter.com/wGhhjY5ctI — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 6, 2022

“To finally be here, the sand on my toes, the breeze, the humidity in my hair, I’m living,” she revels.

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Karla’s journey in the game as she competes on the Coco (blue) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Vesi (red)!

