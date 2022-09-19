‘Survivor 43’ preview: Lindsay Carmine is excited to ‘take risks that I’m not able to take in my everyday life’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Lindsay Carmine is a 42-year-old pediatric nurse from Pennsylvania that looks to thrive in the chaos of the iconic reality TV show. “What makes me great at being a caregiver overflows into every other aspect of my life,” she states in her CBS interview. It’s why I’m a good mom, a good wife. In order to be a good nurse you have to be able to thrive in chaos. I’m hoping I can use those skills to win the game of ‘Survivor.'” Watch the full clip below.

Lindsay says, “As one of the oldest players, I think people are going to underestimate me. I’m excited to come out here and take risks. Risks that I’m not able to take in my everyday life.” She’s confident those risks will bring her to the final three.

Meet Lindsay, a pediatric nurse who thrives in chaos and believes that will get her far in the game.🌀#Survivor pic.twitter.com/JaSVayIcku — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 16, 2022

“When you are at last mile of a marathon, are you going to speed up or slow down?,” is a question her dad used to ask her. “So I am going to make sure that when I cross that finish line, I’m going as fast as I possibly can.”

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Lindsay’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Coco (blue) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Vesi (red)!

