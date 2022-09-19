‘Survivor 43’ preview: Mike Gabler hopes to be ‘the good friend’ with ‘a heart of gold’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Mike Gabler expects that his tattoos, beard and stature will give off a first impression that he’s “a pretty intimidating guy.” However, he promises he has “a heart of gold.” In that way, the 52-year-old heart valve expert from Meridian, Idaho hopes to be “the good friend” within the context of the game. Watch his full CBS interview below.

Gabler, the oldest player this season, has built a career of 20 years in the operating room working on people’s hearts. While he believes such a high stress career is the perfect preparation for a game like “Survivor,” he also says, “I really care about people a lot and the longer I’m in there, the more that people get to know me, I think the better I will do with people.”

Despite his promise of a “heart of gold,” Gabler knows that the game’s motto of “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast” means he’ll “have to be a little ruthless.” By ruthless, he intends to be “that good friend that will stab you in the front” so that he can “take everyone out one by one with a smile.” Oo, we do have a potential “Survivor” villain on our hands?

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Gabler’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Baka (yellow) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Coco (blue).

