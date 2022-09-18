‘Survivor 43’ preview: Morriah Young’s superpower is ‘kicking people with color and punching them with joy’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Morriah Young is a 28-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In her CBS interview, she explains why her profession has prepared her for the game of “Survivor.” “I have to convince pre-teens that it’s fun to sing, dance and act,” she explains. “It’s like the one stage in their life where they’re closing into their bodies and they don’t feel like being out and open and I have to convince them it’s a cool thing to do.” Watch the full clip below.

Morriah expects her castmates to “see her has a threat who has a strong social game.” She continues, “Colors for me is kind of like my fuel. My superpower is kicking people with color and punching them with joy. I don’t really care if you’re having a great day. I’m going to make you smile.”

Meet Morriah, a performing arts teacher who believes she might be seen as a threat for her strong social game.🗣️#Survivor pic.twitter.com/tZMM7fzqoV — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 2, 2022

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

Although Morriah has a bubbly personality, she wants viewers to know “I’m coming to play. I’m coming to change the game and I’m coming to win. Drop the three, put a picture of me for Season 43, cuz that’s gonna be the look of it.”

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Morriah’s first few days in the game as she competes on the Baka (yellow) tribe against members of Versi (red) and Coco (blue)!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.