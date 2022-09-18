‘Survivor 43’ preview: Nneka Ejere will use her smile as ‘a tool’ to get what she wants [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Nneka Ejere is a 43-year-old pharmacist from Texas who says life has prepared her for the game of “Survivor.” In her CBS interview, she begins by explaining her cultural roots. Watch the full clip below.

“Originally I’m from Nigeria, that’s where I was born and raised,” she reveals. “I moved to the United States with my family about 16 years ago.” Coming into the game she plans to draw from all of her life experience. “Playing ‘Survivor’ is about leveraging your strengths. I’m a terrible liar. I can’t cheat. It’s how I’ve raised my kids.”

Meet Nneka, a pharmacist who plans to draw from all of her life experiences in order to win #Survivor.🏆 pic.twitter.com/Vb30sGApgk — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 12, 2022

Nneka’s smile will hopefully become her secret weapon as she states it “can be a tool” to get others to do exactly what she needs them to do. “I would not be here if I was not absolutely sure that I could win,” she says with confidence.

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Nneka’s first few days in the journey as she competes on the Vesi (red) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Coco (blue)!

