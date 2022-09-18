‘Survivor 43’ preview: Noelle Lambert determined to be ‘first amputee to win’ the game [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Noelle Lambert is a 25-year-old US paralympian from New Hampshire who believes her life has prepared her for the reality TV competition. In her CBS interview, Noelle reveals, “I was a three sport varsity athlete. I earned a Division I scholarship to play lacrosse.” Watch the full video below.

Prior to her injury, Noelle notes that she was a “standout player” that “started every game.” She reveals an unfortunate moped accident led to the loss of her leg above the knee, but that did not stop her competitive spirit. “I scored a goal in her first game back,” she says about returning to the sport after a year. After giving track and field a try, Noelle not only thrived, but set a new American record in the 100 meter dash for her classification group.

Meet Noelle, a US Paralympian who hopes to motivate and inspire people on the island.🌟#Survivor pic.twitter.com/P7K7fo8Hwy — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 8, 2022

“I don’t want people to look at me and see that I’m broken,” she asserts. “I want people to look at me and be inspired and motivated. Just to be here is definitely a dream come true. I’m going to be the first amputee to ever win the game of ‘Survivor.'”

Survivor 43 kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a 2-hour season premiere beginning at 8 pm ET on CBS. Don’t miss Noelle’s first few days in the game as she competes on the Vesi (red) tribe against members of Baka (yellow) and Coco (blue)!

