‘Survivor 43’ preview: Superfan Owen Knight wants to ‘soak it all in’ during his experience [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Owen Knight is a superfan that plainly says, “‘Survivor’ means a lot to me.” The 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans grew up watching the show every week with his family and says he daydreamed about seeing his name in the opening credits. Watch his full CBS interview below.

Proudly stating that he’s “been preparing for this for a very long time,” Owen explains that he’s “watched everything you could ever watch about ‘Survivor'” and “been working out a ton.” Adding, “It may not look like it, but these legs have some gas in them.” The three words he would use to describe himself are “Loyal, charismatic, passionate.”

Meet Owen, a college admissions director who is excited to play the game he loves and is ready to soak it all in.🎉#Survivor pic.twitter.com/FloGHoakgS — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 16, 2022

And yet despite all of his mental and physical preparation, Owen admits that he’s “not 100% sure how people are going to perceive me.” He guesses that the other players will compare him to Woo Hwang because of the long hair, but he would prefer Malcolm Freberg because he’s “handsome and smart and charming.” But he thinks the experience of playing a game he loves will be amazing “no matter what” and he just wants to “soak it all in”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Owen’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Baka (yellow) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Coco (blue).

