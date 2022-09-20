‘Survivor 43’ preview: Ryan Medrano’s heart pounds for ‘Survivor’ as if it were a scary movie [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Ryan Medrano says his “love for ‘Survivor’ is worse than watching a scary movie.” As a superfan of the show, the 25-year-old warehouse associate from El Paso, Texas, promises to “leave it all out there” when finally playing the game for himself. Watch his full CBS interview below.

Ryan was born three months early, causing his learning and thinking patterns to be comparatively slow as a kid and requiring therapy to learn to walk and converse. Over time he learned to “read people very well” in order to communicate with others. He says, “Learning people and their facial expressions really helps me to anticipate what’s gonna happen next so that I’m not lost in the dust behind this conversation.” Ryan expects that the communication strategies he’s developed over time will help him within the game and know when people are lying to him.

Meet Ryan, a warehouse associate who believes he’ll be able to read people fairly well in the game.🎊#Survivor pic.twitter.com/i7mvoMkcU2 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 19, 2022

Paired with his confidence at reading people, Ryan expects that his love for the show will help him give everything he has to winning. He says of being a viewer, “It’s the build up and my heart starts pounding as if I’m in the game when I’m watching it.”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Ryan’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Coco (blue) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Baka (yellow).

