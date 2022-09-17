‘Survivor 43’ preview: 19-year-old Sami Layadi is younger than the show itself [WATCH]

“Survivor 43” contestant Sami Layadi says that he “truly believes he has what it takes” to outwit, outlast and outplay everyone in the game to become one of the series’ youngest winner ever at 19 years old. At that age, he’s actually younger than the show itself, which is now in its 22nd year. This Las Vegas, Nevada resident has an unusual job as he works as a pet cremator. Watch his full CBS interview below.

Sami says he’s been “put in a lot of different situations where [he] has to interact with a lot of different kinds of people,” like how as a pet cremator he has seen people at their “lowest of lows.” In those situations, according to him, you have to “read the room and go in there and get the job done.” If he can put those skills to work within the game, then he may be able to assess his tribe mates temperaments and maneuver through the social part of the game with ease.

Meet Sami, a pet cremator who believes he’ll be the youngest winner in #Survivor history.✅ pic.twitter.com/8PvKLPHfXH — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 5, 2022

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

In his video, Sami speaks quickly and passionately, a personality trait that he describes as “running on pure adrenaline all the time” that will help him in the game. He says, “With ‘Survivor,’ I’m going to go out and put on the best show that I possibly can.” And to any of his haters and doubters, Sami replies, “Watch me work.”

“Survivor 43” kicks off Wednesday, September 21 with a two-hour season premiere beginning at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. Don’t miss Sami’s first few days in the game as he competes on the Baka (yellow) tribe against members of Vesi (red) and Coco (blue).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.