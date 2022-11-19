‘Survivor 43’ secret scene: Vengeful Cassidy lies to Ryan about who voted for him [WATCH]

If it’s true that liars end up with pants on fire, Cassidy Clark is going to need some new britches. In CBS’s latest “Survivor 43” secret scene (watch above), the 26-year-old designer from Texas lies right to Ryan Medrano‘s face about who voted him during the tribal council when Jeanine Zheng ultimately went home. Ryan received two votes that night: one from Jeanine and one from Cassidy. But the 25-year-old warehouse associate from Texas had no idea who was responsible for that second vote.

“Guys, I thought I was going to get voted out and didn’t have my giant shells. I was going to be upset,” Ryan tells the group on Night 16 after they all return to camp. In a private confessional, he reveals, “So tribal was supposed to be an easy vote. Everybody was in unison with [voting out] Jeanine. But somebody other than Jeanine put my name down at tribal.”

Ryan then goes to several different people asking them if they voted for him, including the number-one suspect, Owen Knight. Owen “swears to God” he wrote down Jeanine’s name, and viewers know he’s telling the truth. He was initially told by James Jones that everyone was voting for Ryan, but that was a lie. However, Mike Gabler filled him in just before tribal council that Jeanine was the real vote, so that’s what Owen did.

Ryan tells the camera, “If Owen read the writing on the walls and didn’t vote for me, that means somebody else did. And that was kind of concerning, and I also looked at it as an opportunity to investigate. I don’t mind.” He approaches Noelle Lambert and Cody Assenmacher, and they also don’t know who the second Ryan vote came from.

In his mind, Ryan narrows it down to four suspects: Sami Layadi, Karla Cruz Godoy, Cassidy and James. He proceeds to “test the waters” with each person to see what they have to say. While sitting by the fire, James blurts out, “It was Owen” who voted for Ryan, and Cassidy slyly follows that up with, “Yeah, I think it was Owen, too.”

Here is how Cassidy explains her big lie in a private confessional: “Ryan is definitely surprised and he’s trying to find out who wrote his name down. So we told him that it was Owen. But the truth is, I ended up switching my vote to Ryan for a couple of reasons. Ryan’s tried to get me out before, and it’s annoying. Maybe one day I’ll be able to get my revenge on Ryan.” That’s some epic foreshadowing indeed, because the very next night, a vengeful Cassidy was one of the four people responsible for ousting Ryan from the game.

