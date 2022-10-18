‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: Cassidy says Geo is ‘clueless about the game’ — yikes! [WATCH]

The fifth episode of “Survivor 43” airs Wednesday, October 19 on CBS, and it will begin with a whopper of a scene between Cassidy Clark and Geo Bustamante. (Watch the “Survivor 43” sneak peek video above.) Remember, last week their Coco tribe went to tribal council for the first time, where Lindsay Carmine was voted out by 4-1-1 vote over Cassidy and Geo. When the remaining players get back to camp on Night 9, Geo tries to explain why he wrote Cassidy’s name down, but she’s not having any of it.

“Geo is just like clueless about the game,” Cassidy tells the camera. “It’s like, are you kidding me? Ryan and Geo think that they have the numbers right now, but the truth is, they’re at the bottom,” she adds, referring to Ryan Medrano. The other two members of Coco are Karla Cruz Godoy and James Jones.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

Cassidy concedes that Geo and Ryan are going to “try to gun” for her in the future if their tribe loses immunity again. She smiles, “And you know what they say: revenge is a dish best served cold. So I’m just biding my time till I can pay them back for that.”

According to Geo, it was Ryan’s plan to throw a vote on Cassidy because she was “giving [Lindsay] information.” That way, presumably, if Lindsay pulled out a hidden immunity idol to save herself, then Cassidy could be voted out on a revote. In reality, all three girls were working together with James, but they decided at the last minute to eliminate Lindsay because her paranoia got the best of her.

So far during this 43rd season of the CBS reality TV show, Coco and Baka have both gone to tribal council one time, eliminating Lindsay and Morriah Young, respectively. Meanwhile, the Vesi tribe ousted Justine Brennan and Nneka Ejere in back-to-back tribals. That means four women have gone home in a row, tying a franchise record. If a fifth woman gets her torch snuffed by Jeff Probst in Episode 5, titled “Stop With All the Niceness,” then it will become an historic “Survivor” moment for all the wrong reasons. Stay tuned.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.