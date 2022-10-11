‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: Cody tries to regroup after ‘brutal’ elimination of Nneka [WATCH]

The fourth episode of “Survivor 43,” which airs October 12, will begin with the remaining four members of the Vesi tribe returning to camp after voting out Nneka Ejere. In CBS’s “Survivor 43” sneak peek video (watch above), Cody Assenmacher, Nneka Ejere, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez and Dwight Moore are trying to regroup after a tough seven days on the island, both physically and emotionally.

“Nneka and I had a very good alliance and I voted for her,” Cody tells the camera. “So coming back from tribal was like my girlfriend dumped me, and the pizza guy that I ordered pizza from didn’t show up, and my roommate drank all the beer in the fridge. It was just brutal.”

While sitting around camp, Jesse chuckles, “Dude, we’re a hot mess.” And Dwight wonders aloud, “Oh, my God. Have we gone the longest without a fire as a tribe, ever?” Remember, one of the punishments for losing the immunity challenge is that Jeff Probst takes the tribe’s flint, so they cannot make a fire until they win a challenge.

Cody continues on, “We have no flint, no food, no fire and we’ve lost two challenges in a row. We are in dead last and it is crunch time. We need to kick some butt and get back on track.” He then exclaims to the camera, “Come on guys, this is ‘Survivor’! Like, this is show time! Let’s go!”

In a separate sneak peek video for this week’s episode, titled “Show No Mercy,” all three tribes arrive at the reward challenge (watch below). Jeff takes attendance and then reveals to Baka and Coco that Nneka has been voted out of the Vesi tribe.

As the host explains, the first tribe to finish the challenge will win 10 fresh fish. In addition, the winning tribe will earn the right to go to one of the other two tribe camps and “steal one item.” As the castaways react in shock, the video cuts off. Find out how this twist plays out on Wednesday night.

