‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: It’s ‘Drop your buffs’ time, but Karla remains skeptical [WATCH]

It’s “Drop your buffs” time on “Survivor 43,” aka the merge, and in CBS’s newly released sneak peek video (watch above), the Coco tribe reacts to the news after reading it via tree-mail. While the entire tribe celebrates what the future may hold, Karla Cruz Godoy remains (smartly) skeptical. She tells the camera, “While it’s exciting, yes, oh my god, the merge is coming … it’s ‘Survivor,’ right? And for the last two seasons we’ve seen that the merge doesn’t come easy.”

What she’s referring to is that during “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42,” the castaways had to earn their way into the merge for the first time ever. First, they drew random colored rocks and one person with a grey rock had to go to Exile Island and live alone. Then, the remaining players competed in a challenge where the winners would earn a merge feast and the losers would have to compete in a second challenge. In both of those seasons, the exiled castaway was given the option of smashing an hourglass and turning back time to switch the results of the challenge so that the losers were now safe and the winners would now have to fight for their lives to stay in the game.

Coco’s actual tree-mail reads: “It’s Day 12 and the game is about to change. Drop your buffs! You have 10 minutes to collect your things. A boat is waiting for you to take you to your new home.”

Hmm, notice how the word “merge” does not appear anywhere on the parchment? Could this be the return of the classic “fake merge” that hasn’t been seen since “Survivor: Thailand,” when Shii Ann Huang was ousted because she started scheming when she believed the two tribes had come together?

“For me honestly this is some perfect timing,” Ryan Medrano states in a confessional. “After yesterday’s tribal council, I felt left out and now I feel like I just went from the top to the bottom. So I’m not necessarily tied down to Coco anymore. I’m a free agent now. I can say, ‘Hey, I’m on the outs and I’m ready to vote for who you need taken out.’ So it’s perfect timing in my opinion.”

In a second sneak peek video (watch below), the Baka tribe stands at the ready as Coco and Vesi come boating up to their beach. “B.Y.O.B. where’s the party at?!” Sami Layadi shouts to the new inhabitants. As they all hug and get to know each other, Jeanine Zheng smiles ear to ear because the game is finally “starting.” At the other end of the spectrum, Cody Assenmacher thinks all of the renewed happiness is “comical” and fake.

