‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: One castaway has a ‘wild’ food dream about a crowd-surfing Jeff Probst [WATCH]

After 16 long days struggling to survive in the islands of Fiji, the castaways are starting to have dreams about, you guessed it, food. In CBS’s latest “Survivor 43” sneak peek video (watch above), Karla Cruz Godoy tells her tribe mates about a “wild” food dream that involves the show’s host, Jeff Probst. “This is gonna sound so stupid,” Karla declares with a smile. “My dreams are wild here.”

The 28-year-old educational project manager from San Diego then entertains her fellow competitors with the play-by-play of her dream. “Probst was there,” she begins. “It was like an eating competition, but it was a lot of chicken. But then Probst was like, ‘I’m hungry,’ and I was like, ‘Here, you can have some of mine.’ Then he decides to make ramen and that’s his lunch. And he proceeds to get in the middle of all of us, kind of like crowd surf. And he’s like, ‘All right, selfie time! Picture time!”

In a private confessional, Karla explains to the camera, “I’m really dreaming about food. People are definitely hungry right now. People are starving. We’ve been talking about food just constantly.”

We then see a montage of other players engaging in food-related conversations. Warning: don’t watch this clip on an empty stomach!

Sami Layadi says he wants to eat something from every part of the menu — “An appetizer, a regular entree and a dessert, ’cause I never do that.”

Ryan Medrano wants to order a “pepperoni stuffed crust” pizza, adding, “I’m gonna get two of those. And then I’m gonna pick up a few really good burritos, and those are gonna get wrapped with the pizza.”

Cody Assenmacher winces at hearing that, claiming, “I’m glad you’re excited about it. I don’t know if I could do the burrito wrapped in pizza.”

Mike “Gabler” Gabler readily admits he doesn’t “need to eat to win this game” because that is “a luxury … but the wolf pack is hungry.” He then shows how much his waistline has shrunk in the past 16 days. “I had a muffin top coming out here,” Gabler notes.

Hmm, does all of this food talk suggest there might be a reward challenge on the horizon? The last time food was awarded to competition winners was two weeks ago, when seven people earned the right to dine at the merge feast. Last week, there was a three-part immunity challenge (which Gabler won), but no such reward.

Find out when the eighth episode of “Survivor 43,” titled “Proposterous,” airs Wednesday, November 9 on CBS.

