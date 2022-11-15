‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: ‘James is dangerous,’ declares a fiery Owen [WATCH]

On Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” a battle looks to be brewing between Owen Knight and James Jones. “James is dangerous,” Owen proclaims, referring to when James lied to him about the recent vote. Even though the majority of players were planning on voting out Jeanine Zheng, James told Owen that Ryan Medrano was actually the target. Uh-oh! Watch CBS’s sneak peek video for “What About the Big Girls” above.

“I was at the well with Sami and James,” Owen whispers to Sami Layadi and Mike Gabler shortly after Jeanine’s ouster. “I said, ‘If it’s Jeanine, just tell me, I’ll do it.’ They said, ‘Nope, it’s Ryan.'” Owen then declares in a confessional that he is “pissed” with James because of the lie. This continues the feud between the two guys that started after the merge, when James wanted to target Owen but he couldn’t because he had won the individual immunity necklace.

Owen tells the camera, “Jeanine is not who I wanted to see going home, but I’m very grateful that Gabler told me at literally the last second where the votes were going.” We then see a flashback to the previous episode where Gabler whispers the news to Owen as they are preparing to head off to tribal council.

Sami then confirms that James “didn’t want” Owen to know the truth and so everyone was “scared” to tell him.

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

“Everyone is f***ing scared of this guy,” Owen fires back. “What the f*** does he think he is? He’s not the f***ing godfather.” Owen admits he’s “sick of it” and makes a chopping motion as he announces, “He’s driving me insane and it’s time to get him out.”

The good news for Owen is that there will be two eliminations during the November 16 episode, so there’s double the chance that James will be going home. If this hour is anything like what we saw in “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42,” the Final 10 castaways will be divided in half and they will both go to their own separate tribal councils and eliminate a player. Stay tuned.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.